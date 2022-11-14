Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks Vulture Festival 2022
The show's composer Stephen Trask joined former Hedwig on Broadway stars Tony-winner Lena Hall, Darren Criss, and Justin Craig to celebrate the show's 24th anniversary.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch composer Stephen Trask joined former Hedwig on Broadway stars Darren Criss and Lena Hall and music director Justin Craig joined Vulture Festival for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the cult-favorite Broadway show, major motion picture, and worldwide phenomenon.
This weekend at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza for the ninth year in a row with a weekend full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch was originally produced by David Binder off off Broadway at Westbeth and then, under the direction of Peter Askin, ran over two years at the Jane Street Theatre beginning in February 1998. The musical won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and both John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Traskwon Obies in 2001. It won a 1998 New York Magazine Award and Entertainment Weekly's "Soundtrack of the Year" Award. Time Magazine named Hedwig the Top Musical of 1998.
The film of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, won the Audience Award and Best Director Awards at Sundance. Mitchell won the Best New Director from the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the LA Critics Society. Stage productions have played for many years in Japan and in 2008, Korea hosted a popular televised reality show about the search for a new star to play Hedwig.
The 2014 Broadway revival took home Tony Awards for Best Reval of a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Neil Patrick Harris, and Best Performance By A Leading Actress in a Musical for Lena Hall.
See photos from inside the Hedwig reunion below!
Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media)
Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Mason Alexander Park, Stephen Trask and Justin Craig
Jackson Mchenry, Stephen Trask, Lena Hall, Darren Criss and Justin Craig
Jackson Mchenry, Stephen Trask, Lena Hall, Darren Criss and Justin Craig
Stephen Trask and Justin Craig
Lena Hall, Darren Criss and Stephen Trask
Jackson Mchenry, Lena Hall, Stephen Trask, Justin Craig and Darren Criss
Lena Hall, Stephen Trask, Justin Craig and Darren Criss
Lena Hall, Darren Criss, Mason Alexander Park and Stephen Trask
Stephen Trask, Lena Hall and Justin Craig
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. Get a first look at Nova Y. Payton and The Signature Orchestra performing 'Last Midnight' in the video here!
PRIMA FACIE, Starring Jodie Comer, Will Open at the Golden Theatre
November 15, 2022
Jodie Comer will make her highly anticipated Broadway debut in the US premiere of Prima Facie, a new play by Suzie Miller. Prima Facie opens on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Golden Theatre. Previews begin on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
MRS DOUBTFIRE The Musical Will Open in the West End in May 2023
November 15, 2022
New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will open in the West End next Summer. The production will begin performances at the newly refurbished Shaftesbury Theatre from Friday 12 May 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 22 June. Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Disney's NEWSIES, Beginning in London This Month
November 15, 2022
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Disney’s Newsies, which begins previews at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in 2 weeks on 29 November, with an official opening on 8 December.
Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!
November 15, 2022
Top stories include new musical Shucked, which is headed to Broadway in March 2023. Plus, go inside the 25th anniversary celebration for The Lion King, and more!