Photos: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Rocks Vulture Festival 2022

Hedwig and the Angry Inch composer Stephen Trask joined former Hedwig on Broadway stars Darren Criss and Lena Hall and music director Justin Craig joined Vulture Festival for an evening of storytelling and song to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the cult-favorite Broadway show, major motion picture, and worldwide phenomenon.

This weekend at the Hollywood Roosevelt, Vulture hosted its annual pop-culture extravaganza for the ninth year in a row with a weekend full of an incredible array of actors in conversation, screenings, sing-alongs, and unique surprises that only Vulture can provide.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch was originally produced by David Binder off off Broadway at Westbeth and then, under the direction of Peter Askin, ran over two years at the Jane Street Theatre beginning in February 1998. The musical won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and both John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Traskwon Obies in 2001. It won a 1998 New York Magazine Award and Entertainment Weekly's "Soundtrack of the Year" Award. Time Magazine named Hedwig the Top Musical of 1998.

The film of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by John Cameron Mitchell, won the Audience Award and Best Director Awards at Sundance. Mitchell won the Best New Director from the National Board of Review, the Gotham Awards, and the LA Critics Society. Stage productions have played for many years in Japan and in 2008, Korea hosted a popular televised reality show about the search for a new star to play Hedwig.

The 2014 Broadway revival took home Tony Awards for Best Reval of a Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Neil Patrick Harris, and Best Performance By A Leading Actress in a Musical for Lena Hall.

See photos from inside the Hedwig reunion below!

