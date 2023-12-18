Photos: Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS 'Burn Book' With New Posters For the Movie Musical With Auli'i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp & More

Get ready to "watch the world burn" with new Mean Girls character posters, giving an inside look at the movie musical's "Burn Book."

The posters feature a new look at Reneé Rapp, Tim Meadows, Tina Fey, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli'i Cravalho, and Angourie Rice.

The new musical twist on Tina Fey's Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Rice), as she is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Set to be released in theaters on January 12, the film is also slated to feature Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Jon Hamm, and more. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., the film features a screenplay by Tina Fey and songs by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Rapp also co-wrote new songs for the film.

The first song from the soundtrack was released on Friday. Listen to Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion's new single, "Not My Fault," here.

Check out the new posters:



Reneé Rapp



Tim Meadows



Tina Fey



Avantika



Auli'i Cravalho



Bebe Wood



Jaquel Spivey



Angourie Rice



Christopher Briney