Reneé Rapp Co-Wrote New MEAN GIRLS Songs For the Movie Musical

Reneé Rapp has co-written new songs for the Mean Girls movie musical.

Writer, producer, and star Tina Fey confirmed the news during an interview with Fandango to celebrate Click Here today. Rapp worked on the new music with composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist Nell Benjamin.

"The music team on this movie is incredible. Reneé co-wrote some new songs for the new movie. It's been thrilling to see [Jeff Richmond] continue to transform all of this music," Fey shared.

She went on to share that Mean Girls is not a "remake" of the original 2004 film or an adaptation of the Broadway musical, but a hybrid of both of them.

"For the movie in general, we just knew that we had to find way to make it surprising. The original movie is always on somewhere and how can we surprise and hopefully delight people with the music choices, with the actors, with the ways the movie is shot," Fey continued.

Rapp also revealed that she was most excited to revisit "World Burn" from the musical for the film.

While further details on the film's soundtrack are under wraps, Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing the first single on Friday, December 15. Find out more about the song here.

Watch the interview, also featuring Auli’i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Avantika Vandanapu, Jacquel Spivey and Bebe Wood, here: