Listen: Reneé Rapp Drops New MEAN GIRLS Song With Megan Thee Stallion; Pre-Order the Soundtrack

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have released "Not My Fault," the first single off the Mean Girls soundtrack.

The single is off the upcoming soundtrack for the movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls. Set for release on January 12, the soundtrack features 12 other tracks. Pre-order the soundtack here.

The release comes after the news that Rapp has co-written other new songs for the movie musical. In a new interview, she and Fey confirmed that the new film is a "hybrid" of the original 2004 film and the Broadway musical.

Also starring in Mean Girls are Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Tim Meadows.

The track is one of two songs from movie musicals that Megan Thee Stallion has dropped today. Her remix of "Hell No!" from The Color Purple soundtrack has also been released. Listen here!

While Megan Thee Stallion has never been seen on stage in a full-length musical, she was recently seen on screen in Dicks the Musical, starring alongside Josh Sharp, Aaron Jackson, Megan Mullally, Nathan Lane, and Bowen Yang.

Check out the new single here: