Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Wednesday, December 6.

 Real Women Have Curves: The Musical begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Wednesday, December 6, opens officially on Thursday, December 14, 2023, and runs through Sunday, January 21, 2024.  

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
 
It's the summer of 1987 in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and after eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home working at their garment factory. Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family, who have sacrificed everything for her? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is an empowering world-premiere musical that explores life’s unexpected curves.
 
Lucy Godínez (she/her) leads the A.R.T. production as Ana, with Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez (they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Janet Dacal (she/her) as Mrs. Spitz,  Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Justina Machado (she/her) as Carmen, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Sage (they/them) as Henry, and Jennifer Sánchez (she/her) as Rosalí. The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi (he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings.
 
Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from internationally-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec, The Tempest) and a book by American Theatre Critics Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted), Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, screenplay by Josefina López & George LaVoo.
 
The Real Women Have Curves: The Musical creative team includes director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, music supervisor Nadia DiGiallonardo, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, and projection designer Hana S. Kim. Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emi Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director. Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by co-casting directors Victor Vazquez and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla. 
 
A.R.T. Season support is provided by Harvard University, The Barr Foundation, The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, The Shubert Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Barton & Guestier, and Meyer Sound.
 
Photo credit: Maria Baranova

Alex Tobey, Sergio Trujillo

Arnulfo Maldonado

Arnulfo Maldonado

Sergio Trujillo and Paloma Young

Paloma Young and Wilberth Gonzalez

Paloma Young and Wilberth Gonzalez

Sandra Valls and Elisa Galinez

Sergio Trujillo with the company

Shelby Acosta

Lucy Godínez and Sage

Benjamin Velez and Elisa Galindez

The scenic model

Amy Lizardo, Michael Keyloun, Lucy Godínez, and Christopher M. Ramirez

Benjamin Velez and Joy Huerta




