Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for FAT HAM on Broadway

The Public Theater and National Black Theatre's co-production of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames will make its Broadway premiere beginning performances on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The Public's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali directs the complete original Off-Broadway cast, including Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."

Fat Ham on Broadway is produced by Rashad V. Chambers, No Guarantees and Public Theater Productions. Andy Jones and Dylan Pager serve as Executive Producers.

Fat Ham, the deliciously funny, Pulitzer Prize-winning new play, comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at The Public Theater. Playwright James Ijames and Director Saheem Ali reinvent Shakespeare's masterpiece.

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here's the rub! Revenge doesn't come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

The creative team for Fat Ham includes, Maruti Evans* (Scenic Design), Dominique Fawn Hill* (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Darrell Grand Moultrie* (Choreographer) Earon Chew Nealey (Hair and Wig Design), Skylar Fox (Illusions Design), Kamra A. Jacobs (Production Stage Manager), Kate Murray (Casting), and Baseline Theatrical (General Management).