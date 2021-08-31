Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of The Muny's CHICAGO Starring J. Harrison Ghee, Sarah Bowden, Emily Skinner & More

The Muny opened their production of Chicago yesterday, August 30, 2021! Start the car and head to a "whoopee spot" where crime and corruption are hot! Kander and Ebb's internationally acclaimed musical about fame, fortune and justice features a headline-worthy story of how two icon-victs become Jazz Age celebrities. Set during the Prohibition era, this six-time Tony Award-winner, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, includes showstopping standards such as "Cell Block Tango," "Mister Cellophane" and the notorious "All That Jazz."

The principal cast of Chicago includes Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Emily Skinner (Matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn), Adam Heller (Amos Hart) and Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine).



A headline-worthy ensemble completes this cast, including Carleigh Bettiol, Joe Bigelow, Victoria Byrd, Taeler Cyrus, Sean Ewing, Veronica Fiaoni, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, Justin Keats, Kamal Lado, Connor McRory, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Mikayla Renfrow, Gabi Stapula, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore and Ricardo A. Zayas. The company will also be joined by The Muny Teen youth ensemble.



Chicago is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones with music direction by Charlie Alterman.



The production team leading Chicago includes scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Shawn Duan and wig design by Tommy Kurzman. The production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski.



The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny.



The five shows in the 2021 Muny season are: Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 26 - Aug. 1), The Sound of Music (Aug. 3 - 9), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Aug. 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (Aug. 21 - 27) and Chicago (Aug. 30 - Sept. 5). For more information, visit muny.org.



Single tickets are available now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.