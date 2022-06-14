Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SOFT, Now Extended at MCC Theater

MCC Theater announced today a two-week extension for the World Premiere production of soft by Donja R. Love (one in two). Directed by Whitney White (On Sugarland), soft will now run through July 10, 2022 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019). soft began previews on Thursday May 12, 2022 and officially opened on Thursday June 9.

Check out photos from opening night below!

In soft, flowers are in full bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah is committed to saving the students he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

The cast of soft includes Leon Addison Brown (MCC's Transfers) as Mr. Cartwright, Biko Eisen-Martin (In the Southern Breeze) as Mr. Isaiah, Dharon Jones (West Side Story) as Antoine, Essence Lotus as Dee, Travis Raeburn (The Odyssey) as Bashir, Shakur Tolliver (Passing Strange) as Kevin, Dario Vazquez (Fools in Love) as Jamal, and Ed Ventura (The Siblings Play) as Eddie.

soft features scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Qween Jean (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), lighting design by Cha See (Exception to the Rule), sound design by Germán Martínez (Fruma Sarah: Waiting in the Wings), original music by Mauricio Escamilla (Nike, or We Don't Need Another Hero) and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House (Girl From the North Country). Andrew Diaz is the props supervisor and Rachel Denise April is the production stage manager.