Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas McGrath's EVERYTHING'S FINE

Everything's Fine, a world premiere one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow has officially opened.

See photos from opening night below!

The limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street) is produced by 13-time Tony Award winner Daryl Roth and Emmy Award winner Tom Werner.

This autobiographical play recounts McGrath's life starting with his teenage years in Texas, and most intriguingly, an eighth-grade teacher who would change his life in the most unexpected way.



Mr. McGrath's varied career includes co-writing the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for Bullets Over Broadway, writing and directing Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, and Toni Colette, and writing the book for the long-running and Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He began his career as a writer for "Saturday Night Live," and has been a contributor to The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and The New Republic, among other publications.



Though he has appeared as an actor in numerous films and television shows, including Quiz Show, The Insider, "Godless" and "Girls," Everything's Fine marks McGrath's first New York stage performance in over 25 years.



The creative team features set design by two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Caitlin Smith Rapoport and sound design by Emma Wilk. Production Stage Manager is Amy Rauchwerger.