Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The Shed
Misty runs through April 2 in The Shed's intimate Griffin Theater.
The Shed is presenting the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award-nominee Arinzé Kene (West End productions of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Death of a Salesman, Girl from the North Country, The Lion King, One Night in Miami) in his US stage debut and directed by Omar Elerian (NASSIM, Two Palestinians Go Dogging, The Chairs). The production runs through April 2 in The Shed's intimate Griffin Theater.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Fusing live music, spoken word, and absurdist comedy, Misty is an exhilarating journey through a city in flux, transporting audiences to the streets of gentrifying London in an exploration of the pressures and expectations that come with being an artist in our time. In a performance that is part poem, part concert, part confession, Kene self-consciously wrestles with cultural representation and identity politics as they pertain to a new play he has been commissioned to write. This riveting production is accompanied by a pulsating original score performed by a live band and composed by Arinzé Kene, Shiloh Coke and Adrian McLeod.
Photo credit: Julie Skarratt
Wendell Pierce and guest
Alex Poots and Peiju Chien-Pott
April Matthis and guests
The Shed
Arinzé Kene
Liam Godwin, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee
Liam Godwin, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee
Liam Godwin, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee
Liam Godwin, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee
Maryann Jordan and guest
Noma Dumezweni, Arinzé Kene, and guests
Arinzé Kene
Arinzé Kene
Nadine Lee, Arinzé Kene, Liam Godwin
Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee, Omar Elerian, Liam Godwin
Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Madani Younis, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee, Braxton Paul, Omar Elerian, Liam Godwin, Daisy Peele
Madani Younis, Arinzé Kene, Omar Elerian
Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Braxton Paul
Wendell Pierce and Arinzé Kene
Wendell Pierce and Arinzé Kene
Braxton Paul, Wendell Pierce, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi
Braxton Paul, Wendell Pierce, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene
Braxton Paul and her mother
Braxton Paul and her mother
Liam Godwin and Arinzé Kene
Arinzé Kene and Nadine Lee
Guest and Nelson George