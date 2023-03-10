Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The Shed

Misty runs through April 2 in The Shed's intimate Griffin Theater.

Mar. 10, 2023  

The Shed is presenting the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award-nominee Arinzé Kene (West End productions of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Death of a Salesman, Girl from the North Country, The Lion King, One Night in Miami) in his US stage debut and directed by Omar Elerian (NASSIM, Two Palestinians Go Dogging, The Chairs). The production runs through April 2 in The Shed's intimate Griffin Theater.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Fusing live music, spoken word, and absurdist comedy, Misty is an exhilarating journey through a city in flux, transporting audiences to the streets of gentrifying London in an exploration of the pressures and expectations that come with being an artist in our time. In a performance that is part poem, part concert, part confession, Kene self-consciously wrestles with cultural representation and identity politics as they pertain to a new play he has been commissioned to write. This riveting production is accompanied by a pulsating original score performed by a live band and composed by Arinzé Kene, Shiloh Coke and Adrian McLeod.

Photo credit: Julie Skarratt

Misty
Wendell Pierce and guest

Misty
Wendell Pierce and guest

Misty
Alex Poots and Peiju Chien-Pott

Misty
April Matthis and guests

Misty
Daniel Watts

Misty
Daniel Watts

Misty
The Shed

Misty
Arinzé Kene

Misty
Liam Godwin, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee

Misty
Liam Godwin, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee

Misty
Liam Godwin, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee

Misty
Liam Godwin, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee

Misty
Maryann Jordan and guest

Misty
Noma Dumezweni, Arinzé Kene, and guests

Misty
Liam Godwin and Nadine Lee

Misty
Liam Godwin

Misty
Nadine Lee

Misty
Arinzé Kene

Misty
Arinzé Kene

Misty
Nadine Lee, Arinzé Kene, Liam Godwin

Misty
Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee, Omar Elerian, Liam Godwin

Misty
Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Madani Younis, Arinzé Kene, Nadine Lee, Braxton Paul, Omar Elerian, Liam Godwin, Daisy Peele

Misty
Madani Younis, Arinzé Kene, Omar Elerian

Misty
Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Braxton Paul

Misty
Wendell Pierce and Arinzé Kene

Misty
Wendell Pierce and Arinzé Kene

Misty
Braxton Paul, Wendell Pierce, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi

Misty
Braxton Paul, Wendell Pierce, Ifeoluwa Adeniyi, Arinzé Kene

Misty
Braxton Paul and her mother

Misty
Braxton Paul and her mother

Misty
Daisy Peele and Liam Godwin

Misty
Liam Godwin and Arinzé Kene

Misty
Arinzé Kene and Nadine Lee

Misty
Guest and Nelson George




Related Stories
Review Roundup: Arinzé Kenes MISTY Opens at The Shed Photo
Review Roundup: Arinzé Kene's MISTY Opens at The Shed
Read the reviews for Arinzé Kene's Misty at The Shed.
Photos: Get a First Look at Arinzé Kenes MISTY at The Shed Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The Shed
Get a first look at the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene, presented at The Shed!
Arinzé Kenes MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed Photo
Arinzé Kene's MISTY Begins Performances Tonight at The Shed
The Shed will present the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce EngagementJessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement
March 10, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that performers Jessica Lee Goldyn, currently starring as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and Blake Zelesnikar are engaged. 
Photos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios AwardsPhotos: See Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More at the 38th Annual Artios Awards
March 10, 2023

See photos of Rita Moreno, Sheryl Lee Ralph at more at the 38th Artios Awards!
After a Four-Year Hiatus, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Easter Bonnet Competition Will Return in AprilAfter a Four-Year Hiatus, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Easter Bonnet Competition Will Return in April
March 10, 2023

Across the country, bands of volunteers will once again fill theater lobbies starting tonight with iconic #Red Buckets in hand for the spring return of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in-theater fundraising.
Daryl Sherman, Melissa Errico, Ann Morrison, and More Honored With 2023 Bistro AwardsDaryl Sherman, Melissa Errico, Ann Morrison, and More Honored With 2023 Bistro Awards
March 10, 2023

Fifteen musical artists will be honored for their cabaret and/or jazz artistry at the 38th annual Bistro Awards gala on Monday, April 17, 7:00 pm, at Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W. 23rd Street, Manhattan. Learn more about those being honored here!
COMPANY, TAKE ME OUT, and More Among Theatre Winners at the 38th Annual Artios AwardsCOMPANY, TAKE ME OUT, and More Among Theatre Winners at the 38th Annual Artios Awards
March 10, 2023

Casting Society (CSA) honored excellence in casting across feature films, television and theatre at the 38th Annual Artios Awards held on Thursday, March 9, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London.
share