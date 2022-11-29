Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages
See photos of Aneesa Folds, Ann Harada, Robert Cuccioli, Schuler Hensley and more.
Last night A Sherlock Carol opened at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited holiday engagement through January 1, 2023.
See photos from opening night below!
It was a spirited affair with Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Ann Harada (Into the Woods), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) & Laila Robbins ("The Walking Dead"), Schuler Hensley (The Music Man), producer and stage manager Cody Renard Richard, playwright Douglas Carter Beane & composer Lewis Flinn, Michael McGrath (Plaza Suite), and Jay O. Sanders (Uncle Vanya).
And of course the cast and creative team including stars Drew McVety, Allen Gilmore, Dan Domingues, Joanna Carpenter, Isabel Keating, Mark Price, Joe Delafield, Alexandra Kopko, Byron St. Cyr, playwright/director Mark Shanahan and resident director Jen Waldman, and producers Laura Z. Barket, Ray Bokhour, Fred Lassen, McVety, and their families.
