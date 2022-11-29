Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages

See photos of Aneesa Folds, Ann Harada, Robert Cuccioli, Schuler Hensley and more.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Last night A Sherlock Carol opened at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a limited holiday engagement through January 1, 2023.

See photos from opening night below!

It was a spirited affair with Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Ann Harada (Into the Woods), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) & Laila Robbins ("The Walking Dead"), Schuler Hensley (The Music Man), producer and stage manager Cody Renard Richard, playwright Douglas Carter Beane & composer Lewis Flinn, Michael McGrath (Plaza Suite), and Jay O. Sanders (Uncle Vanya).


And of course the cast and creative team including stars Drew McVety, Allen Gilmore, Dan Domingues, Joanna Carpenter, Isabel Keating, Mark Price, Joe Delafield, Alexandra Kopko, Byron St. Cyr, playwright/director Mark Shanahan and resident director Jen Waldman, and producers Laura Z. Barket, Ray Bokhour, Fred Lassen, McVety, and their families.

Photo credit: Sydney Goodwin for MurphyMade

A Sherlock Carol
Laura Barket and Mark Shanahan

A Sherlock Carol
Ann Harada

A Sherlock Carol
Christine Dwyer, Fred Lassen, Matt DeAngelis, and Schuler Hensley

A Sherlock Carol
Aneesa Folds and Cody Renard Richard

A Sherlock Carol
Laila Robbins and Robert Cuccioli

A Sherlock Carol
John Gromada and Barbara Cohig

A Sherlock Carol
Anissa Felix

A Sherlock Carol
Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn

A Sherlock Carol
Aneesa Folds, Emily McGill, and Cody Renard Richard

A Sherlock Carol
Jen Waldman and Mark Shanahan

A Sherlock Carol
Jen Waldman, Cate Shanahan, and Mark Shanahan

A Sherlock Carol
Michael McGrath

A Sherlock Carol
Fred Lassen, Laura Z. Barket, and Drew McVety

A Sherlock Carol
Emily McGill and Victoria Weinberg

A Sherlock Carol
Kathryn Allison

A Sherlock Carol
Laura Z. Barket

A Sherlock Carol
Isabel Keating, Mark Price, Drew McVety, Allen Gilmore, Joanna Carpenter, and Dan Domingues

A Sherlock Carol
The cast

A Sherlock Carol
Byron St. Cyr, Dan Domingues, Joanna Carpenter, Allen Gilmore, Drew McVety, Isabel Keating, Mark Price, Alexandra Kopko, and Joe Delafield

A Sherlock Carol
Dan Domingues, Joanna Carpenter, Allen Gilmore, Drew McVety, Isabel Keating, and Mark Price

A Sherlock Carol
Joanna Carpenter

A Sherlock Carol
Dan Domingues

A Sherlock Carol
Drew McVety

A Sherlock Carol
Mark Price

A Sherlock Carol
Allen Gilmore

A Sherlock Carol
Isabel Keating

A Sherlock Carol
Allen Gillmore and Drew McVety

A Sherlock Carol
Alexandra Kopko

A Sherlock Carol
Byron St. Cyr

A Sherlock Carol
Joe Delafield

A Sherlock Carol
Fred Lassen, Laura Z. Barket, Mark Shanahan, and Drew McVety

A Sherlock Carol
Laura Z. Barket, Joanna Carpenter, Dan Domingues, Mark Price, Drew McVety, Isabel Keating, Mark Shanahan, Jen Waldman, Allen Gilmore, Alexandra Kopko, Byron St. Cyr, Joe Delafield

A Sherlock Carol
Allen Gilmore, Mark Shanahan

A Sherlock Carol
Raymond Bokhour, Laura Z. Barket, and Drew McVety

A Sherlock Carol
Laura Z. Barket toasts the company with Drew McVety and Raymond Bokhour


TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
Photos: First Look at A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages Photo
Photos: First Look at A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages
A Sherlock Carol, written and directed by Mark Shanahan, opens tonight, Monday, November 28, 2022, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) in its return six-week limited holiday engagement. Check out all new photos here!
A SHERLOCK CAROL Launches Lottery and Rush Tickets Photo
A SHERLOCK CAROL Launches Lottery and Rush Tickets
Previews begin tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022, for A Sherlock Carol written and directed by Mark Shanahan (The Dingdong, A Merry Little Christmas Carol; NPR’s Ghost Light Series).  The show is playing a six-week limited holiday engagement at New World Stages.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/27/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/27/22
November 29, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/27/2022.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World StagesPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages
November 29, 2022

See photos from opening night of A SHERLOCK CAROL at New World Stages, now in a limited holiday engagement through January 1, 2023.
Photos: Questlove Visits ALMOST FAMOUS on BroadwayPhotos: Questlove Visits ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway
November 29, 2022

See photos of Questlove attending ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway! Almost Famous is the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces In-Person Rush PolicyA CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces In-Person Rush Policy
November 29, 2022

The critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol starring Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays, has announced its in-person rush policy.
A DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Will Begin Performances at the Hudson Theatre in FebruaryA DOLL'S HOUSE Starring Jessica Chastain Will Begin Performances at the Hudson Theatre in February
November 29, 2022

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will star in the radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. This limited 16-week engagement will begin preview performances Monday, February 13, 2023 ahead of a Thursday, March 9, 2023 opening night at the Hudson Theatre.
share