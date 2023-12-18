Photos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATE

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will officially open today, Monday, December 18th.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Branden Jacobs-JenkinsAppropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, is being preseted at Second Stage Theater. 

Get a first look at photos below!

Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), and Everett Sobers(Broadway debut) complete the cast, joining the previously announced Elle Fanning, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will officially open on Monday, December 18th for a limited engagement at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with The Remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. 




