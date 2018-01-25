Photos: Get A First Look at Michael Urie in Shakespeare Theatre Company's HAMLET

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Shakespeare Theatre Company's production of HAMLET, directed by STC Artistic Director Michael Kahn and featuring acclaimed actor Michael Urie as the tortured Danish prince.

Urie is joined by an international, award-winning cast including Oyin Oladejo (Star Trek: Discovery) as Ophelia; Robert Joy (King Charles III) as Polonius; Alan Cox(Translations on Broadway) as Claudius; Federico Rodriguez as Horatio; Madeleine Potter (An Ideal Husband on Broadway) as Gertrude and STC Affiliated Artist Keith Baxter as the Ghost.

In the wake of his father's abrupt death, Hamlet returns home from university to find his personal and political world changed as he never imagined it could-his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father's ghost appears and demands vengeance, the increasingly desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.

Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy runs January 16-February 25, 2018 at Sidney Harman Hall. For tickets and more information visit shakespearetheatre.org.

