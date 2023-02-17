Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella has just released the exclusive first image of leading-lady, Linedy Genao, as 'Cinderella' in the highly anticipated new musical ahead of tonight's sold-out first preview.

Fans will gather tonight at the Imperial Theatre to witness the first-ever Broadway performance of this modern retelling of the ultimate fairytale. Opening night will take place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel, and is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

In addition to Ms. Genao, the complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Tickets for Bad Cinderella are available at telecharge.com. Bad Cinderella recently announced that $30 rush tickets will now be available daily at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th St.) box office starting at 10:00am. Tickets will be limited to a maximum of 2 tickets per person and may only be purchased for that day's performance. Tickets are subject to availability. The digital rush and lottery will be available at rush.telecharge.com.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

The design team for Bad Cinderella includes Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy