Photos: GOLDEN BACHELORETTE Joan Vassos and Fiancé Chock Chapple Attend LEFT ON TENTH

Left on Tenth is on Broadway until February 2, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Jan. 19, 2025
This weekend The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos and her fiancé Chock Chapple attended a performance of Left on Tenth on Broadway, their first outing to a Broadway show as a couple! Left on Tenth, starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher, is a play based off Delia Ephron’s memoir of the same name. 

After the performance Joan and Chock went backstage to chat with the cast and share how much they enjoyed the show. Check out photos below!

The show has also been attended by Tom Hanks, Tony Goldwyn, Ina Garten, Anthony Edwards, Mare Winningham, Gayle King, Brooke Shields, Judith Light, Katie Couric, Tovah Feldshuh, Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos, and Renee Taylor.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos

Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos

Peter Gallagher and Joan Vassos

Peter Gallagher and Julianna Margulies with Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos

Cast of Left on Tenth with Chock Chapple and Joan Vassos




