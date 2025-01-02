News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The production hosted over 250+ veterans, former FDNY members, and volunteers at the Sunday, December 29 performance.

By: Jan. 02, 2025
LEFT ON TENTH Provides Free Tickets to Veterans Image
Broadway’s Left on Tenth has given back during this holiday season by donating tickets to performances of Left on Tenth to veterans and firefighter organizations in New York City.

Partnering with Vet Tix, FDNY Foundation, and God’s Love We Deliver, Left on Tenth was able to host over 250+ veterans, former FDNY members, and volunteers at the Sunday, December 29 performance.

Additional donations to these groups will be provided for the Sunday, January 5 performance as well.

Vet Tix provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.  Vet Tix provides tickets to all branches of currently-serving Military and Veterans, including immediate family of troops KIA.

Delia Ephron’s new play Left on Tenth, starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher, is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theater.

Based on Ephron’s New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, the new play shines a spotlight on second chances in life and love.

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.





