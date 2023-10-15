Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support

Performances run through October 28.  

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, opened the all-new production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! 

Check out photos of Frankie as the iconic Frank-N-Furter, along with a visit by sister Ariana Grande, who came to show her support, below!

The production features choreography by Shannon Lewis and direction by Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster. The Playhouse's lauded production of the show will get a complete overhaul in 2023 with new sets, lighting, costumes and choreography. 

A sensation on social media, as well as on stage, Frankie Grande is a presenter, actor, producer, reality TV personality and the host of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob BingePants” podcast. Grande recently starred in the horror comedy film, “Summoning Sylvia”, alongside Michael Urie and Travis Coles. He also recently marked his return to the New York Theater in “Titanique: The Musical.” Grande became known to the world when he launched his successful YouTube channel in 2012 and more recently, as a stand-out finalist on the hit CBS series, “Big Brother.” Grande was a judge on the 2015 season of MTV's “America's Best Dance Crew” and as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. From 2016-2017, he co-hosted “Style Code Live,” an interactive fashion and shopping show that streamed live on Amazon.com. 

Grande has starred on Broadway as “Franz” in the closing cast of “Rock of Ages” and made his debut with the mega-hit, “Mamma Mia!.” He guest-starred on Nickelodeon's “Henry Danger,” its spinoff “Danger Force,” and Netflix's “Haters Back Off.” As a producer, he has worked with shows on Broadway including “Hamlet,” “La Bête” and “Born Yesterday,” as well as “Brooke Shields at Feinstein's,” and his own one-man show, “Livin' La Vida Grande.”

His philanthropic work includes co-founding the non-profit arts organization "Broadway in South Africa" (now merged with the buildOn) for which he received the Global Impact Award for his work. Grande devotes much of his time and energy supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center and is on the board of GLAAD.

The production also features Jason Forbach (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) as Brad, Kristen Martin (Broadway’s “Wicked”) as Janet, Tim Shea (National Tour of “School of Rock”) as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray (‘American Idol’ Top 9 finalist in 2021) as Magenta, Larkin Reilly (“A Chorus Line” Musical Theater Wichita) as Columbia, Benjamin Howes (Broadway’s [title of show] and “Scandalous”) as Narrator/Dr. Scott. Stanley Martin (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) is Eddie and Julia Joy (BCP’s “Mamma Mia!”) and Natalie Welch are phantoms.

The creative team includes Jeffrey Perri (Scenic Design), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair and Wig Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), and Bart Fasbender (Sound Design). Musical Director is Luke Molloy. Kellian Frank is production stage manager. Casting by Paul Hardt.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.

For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit the link below, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Benjamin Howes, Alyssa Wray, Jason Forbach, Frankie Grande, Kristen Martin, Tim Shea, Mike Bindeman and Stanley Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Natalie Welch, Larkin Reilly, Benjamin Howes, Alyssa Wray, Jason Forbach, Frankie Grande, Kristen Martin, Tim Shea, Mike Bindeman and Stanley Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande and Audience Members

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Mandoh Melendez, Frankie Grande and Salina EsTitties

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande and Joan Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande and Ariana Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
(Top Row L-R) Jason Forbach, Kristen Martin, Costume Designer Nikki Moody, Producer Josh Fiedler, Mike Bindeman, Managing Director Adele Adkins, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Frankie Grande, Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Alyssa Wray, Production Stage Manager Kellian Frank, Reilly Larkin, Music Director Luke Molloy, Jenna Gregson, Tim Shea and Director Hunter Foster (Bottom Row L-R) Dresser Shawna Benz, Benjamin Howes, Natalie Welch, Julia Joy, Stanley Martin, Assistant Director Rachel Sabo-Hedges and "The Rocky Horror Show" Company

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Benjamin Howes, Jason Forbach, Tim Shea, Mike Bindeman, Kristen Martin, Julia Joy, Frankie Grande, Alyssa Wray, Natalie Welch, Larkin Reilly and Stanley Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Music Director Luke Malloy, Assistant Director Rachel Sabo-Hedges, Benjamin Howes, Jason Forbach, Tim Shea, Mike Bindeman, Kristen Martin, Director Hunter Foster, Julia Joy, Frankie Grande, Alyssa Wray, Natalie Welch, Larkin Reilly and Stanley Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Jason Forbach and Kristen Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Jason Forbach and Kristen Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Tim Shea and Alyssa Wray

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Tim Shea and Alyssa Wray

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Tim Shea, Frankie Grande and Alyssa Wray

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande, Stanley Martin and Larkin Reilly

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Larkin Reilly and Alyssa Wray

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Larkin Reilly and Alyssa Wray

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Julia Joy and Natalie Welch

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Julia Joy and Natalie Welch

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Director Hunter Foster and Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Director Hunter Foster and Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande and Benjamin Howes

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande and Benjamin Howes

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Mike Bindeman and Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Mike Bindeman and Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Mike Bindeman and Kristen Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Mike Bindeman and Kristen Martin

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Salina EsTitties, Frankie Grande, Joan Grande, Mandoh Melendez and Ariana Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Francine Roussel, Frankie Grande and Guest

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Frankie Grande




