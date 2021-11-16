Photos: First Look at the North American Tour of SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL

The non-Equity North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical returns to the road TONIGHT with official tour opening in Pittsburgh, PA at the Benedum Center (November 16-21, 2021). The tour will then visit more than 40 cities for the 2021-22 touring season.

Check out photos below!

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.