Photos: First Look at the Los Angeles Revival of REEFER MADNESS

Get a first look at the Los Angeles revival of Reefer Madness The Musical with all-new photos. The production features additional songs and material by the original creative team.

The production stars Anthony Norman (The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot, Sofia the First) as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Sally De Bain, and Nicole Parker (Mad TV, Wicked) as Mae Coleman.

Joining them are Thomas Dekker (Swimming with Sharks, A Nightmare on Elm Street) as Ralph Wiley and Bryan Daniel Porter (Dog Man, Sand Land) as The Lecturer/Jack/Jesus. Rounding out the ensemble are Jane Papageorge (Hair, 44: The Obama Musical), Claire Crause (Jagged Little Pill, Drag: The Musical), Alex Tho (The Masked Singer, General Hospital), Andre Joseph Aultman (Once On This Island, Man of La Mancha), Natalie Holt MacDonald (Allegiance, Singing in the Rain), and David Toshiro Crane (Prince of Egypt, Guys and Dolls).

The production is Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, Associate directed/choreographed by Maxx Reed, and features Book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, book and music by Dan Studney.

The production is produced by Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Andy Fickman, Kevin Murphy, America Olivo, and Dan Studney, and Co-produced by Maia Falconi-Sachs, Madison Mohn, Nick Padgett, Matthew A. Rosenthal and Executive Produced by Wendy Parker.

Reefer Madness features costume design by Max Levvit (“Pinwheel Pinwheel”) and music direction by David Lamoureux.