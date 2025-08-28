Photos: First Look at Tom Francis in Netflix's THE MOSQUITO BOWL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As production kicks off for Peter Berg’s The Mosquito Bowl in Australia, Netflix has shared new first-look photos of the film, featuring Sunset Boulevard star Tom Francis. The upcoming movie also stars Brent Comer, who plays Darrel in Broadway's The Outsiders. Take a look at the new photos below.

Directed, written and produced by Peter Berg, starring Nicholas Galitzine (‘McLaughry’), Bill Skarsgård (‘Bauman’), Ray Nicholson (‘Butkovich’) and Tom Francis (‘Schreiner’), The Mosquito Bowl is based on the true story of four top American College Football stars who set their fame aside to enlist in the Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor.

As they prepare for the brutal invasion of Okinawa, they’ll play in a legendary game featuring some of the greatest players in history – a game that, for many, will be the last they ever play. The Mosquito Bowl is adapted from the Buzz Bissinger bestseller “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II”.

Francis earned praise in the recent Broadway production of Jamie Lloyd's Sunset Boulevard, which transferred from the West End last year. Other theater credits include & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre); What’s New Pussycat (Birmingham Rep); Rent (Hope Mill Theatre); Hair – The Concert (London Palladium) and I Could Use A Drink (Garrick Theatre). He made his screen debut in the final season of Netflix's You, and will also be seen in Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly later this year.

Photo Credit: Kane Skennar/Netflix ©2025



Pat McAfee and Director Peter Berg

Director Peter Berg with the cast of The Mosquito Bowl

Nicholas Galitzine, Tom Francis, Bill Skarsgård and Ray Nicholson