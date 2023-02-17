Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Montego Glover, Gavin Creel, and More in the INTO THE WOODS Tour

The tour officially opens next weekend at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Performances of the highly anticipated limited engagements across the United States of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Tony® and Grammy®-winning triumph Into the Woods, will begin tomorrow at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, N.Y. before officially opening next weekend at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. For the full route please visit www.intothewoodsbway.com.

Check out the new production photos and video highlights below!

The complete cast of Into the Woods -direct from Broadway - will include Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Diane Phelan as Cinderella, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Jason Forbach as Rapunzel's Prince, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Rayanne Gonzales as Jack's Mother (Buffalo and DC only), David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Josh Breckenridge as Cinderella's Father, Felicia Curry as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's Wife, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel with Erica Durham, Ellie Fishman, Marya Grandy, Paul Kreppel, Eddie Lopez, Ximone Rose, and Sam Simahk as understudies.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. The historic production concluded performances on Broadway on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the St. James Theatre. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Following Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House), engagements are set for Boston, Massachusetts (Emerson Colonial Theatre); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); Nashville, Tennessee (Tennessee Performing Arts Center); Orlando, Florida (Dr. Phillips Center); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre).

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design), and John Bell (Music Director). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard and Production Stage Manager is Scott Rowen.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jordan Roth; Jujamcyn Theaters; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Photos: Milky White From INTO THE WOODS Is Rooting For The Eagles This Superbowl Photo
Photos: Milky White From INTO THE WOODS Is Rooting For The Eagles This Superbowl
Everyone’s favorite, Milky White from Into the Woods, is making his Super Bowl pick and it’s the Eagles! Check out photos of Milky in a very stylish Eagles hat with his best friend, Kennedy Kanagawa here!
INTO THE WOODS Tour is Coming to the Miller Theater in April Photo
INTO THE WOODS Tour is Coming to the Miller Theater in April
The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning Into the Woods, as part of a strictly limited engagement running April 4 through 9, 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia.
INTO THE WOODS Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo
INTO THE WOODS Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Tonight, February 5, the 65th GRAMMY Awards air on CBS, and of the 86 categories, Broadway fans care about just one- Best Musical Theater Album. Lucky for us, the winner has been announced ahead of the broadcast, as a part of the Premiere Ceremony hosted by Randy Rainbow. Listen to the Grammy-winning album now!
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement Photo
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement
The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


PARADE Announces General Rush, Standing Room, & Digital Lottery PoliciesPARADE Announces General Rush, Standing Room, & Digital Lottery Policies
February 17, 2023

Seaview and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions have announced general rush, standing room, and digital lottery policies as previews begin Tuesday at 8 PM at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) for the eagerly anticipated new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.
VIDEO: First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on BroadwayVIDEO: First Look at BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
February 17, 2023

Watch a clip of Linedy Genao singing the title song from BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway!
This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/17/2023This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/17/2023
February 17, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/17/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 2/17: THE COTTAGE on Broadway, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Casting, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/17: THE COTTAGE on Broadway, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Casting, and More!
February 17, 2023

Top stories include The Cottage coming to Broadway this summer, directed by Jason Alexander, and starring Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper. Plus, casting has been announced for Once Upon A One More Time, starring Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White.
Meet the Cast of BAD CINDERELLA, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BAD CINDERELLA, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
February 17, 2023

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella begin tonight, Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Meet the cast of Bad Cinderella here!
share