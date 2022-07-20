Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sonoya Mizuno, Matt de Rogatis, Christian Jules Le Blanc & More in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Off-Broadway

This is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway.

Jul. 20, 2022  

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, in a new production by Ruth Stage, is currently in previews at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street) with opening night set for July 24. Directed by Joe Rosario (Flowers for Algernon), this is the first production of the Tennessee Williams play that his estate has allowed to be produced Off-Broadway.

Get a first look at photos below!

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set in the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son, Brick, and Brick's fiery, outspoken wife, Maggie, his scheming elder son Gooper and daughter-in-law Mae. As they come together, everyone knows about Big Daddy's terminal cancer diagnosis except for him and Big Mama.

Premiering on Broadway in 1955 (and winning the Pulitzer Prize), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has been revived five times on the main stem and was made into a film in 1958 starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

The cast of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof includes: Sonoya Mizuno (HBO's House of the Dragon; Crazy Rich Asians) as Maggie in her New York stage debut, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Christian Jules Le Blanc (3 Time Daytime Emmy Award Winner for The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Alison Fraser (2 Time Tony Award nominee; The Secret Garden; Romance / Romance) as Big Mama, Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Jim Kempner (Red) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker and Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters. Austin Pendleton (A Beautiful Mind) will be joining the company as Doc Baugh on July 25th.

The creative team includes scenic design by Matt Imhoff (Disney's High School Musical), lighting design by Steve Wolf (The Glass Menagerie), sound design by Ben Levine (All Is Calm at the Sheen Center) and Jesse Meckl as the stage manager (Wars of the Roses).



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS in Rehearsal For its Return Off-Broadway
July 20, 2022

Today, Kinky Boots released a sneak peek into their rehearsal room as they prepare to return to the stage beginning on July 26th at off-Broadway’s Stage 42. The video features a behind the scenes look as the company prepares to put the boots on once again, as well as interviews with select company members about the show’s impact and the journey of bringing the uplifting story back to NYC.   
Town Hall Theater Presents Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra's Pops Concert at Lincoln Peak Vineyard
July 20, 2022

Bring your picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy a Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) Pops Concert. The Saturday, August 6 event at 6pm will feature 40 orchestra members outdoors at idyllic Lincoln Peak Vineyard.
MoECRT of the Republic of Indonesia Encourages Sustainable Living through Global Arts and Culture Recovery Fund
July 20, 2022

At the second G20 Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on Culture, which was held in a hybrid format on Tuesday (19/07), the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (MoECRT) Nadiem Anwar Makarim expressed his appreciation for the delegates' commitment to recovering the arts and culture sector.
Point CounterPoint Performs Faculty Concert Next Week
July 20, 2022

On Friday, July 29, enjoy Point CounterPoint’s faculty concert, “Transfigured Night,” featuring genre changing music by composers who changed the course of music over their careers. 
VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For TOMORROW MORNING, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Samantha Barks
July 20, 2022

West End and Broadway stars, Samantha Barks and Ramin Karimloo will lead the film adaptation of Laurence Mark Wythe's musical Tomorrow Morning. The film now has a release date of October 17, and an all new trailer has been released. Check it out here!