Photos: First Look at Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Public Works' THE TEMPEST

The production runs through September 3.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN

Public Works’ The Tempest (Directed by Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez, and choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher) is running at The Delacorte Theater through Sunday, September 3.

 Get a first look at photos below!


As we continue to rebuild out of the pandemic, Public Works enters its second decade by revisiting the play that launched the program, William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. In The Public’s decade-long tradition of bringing together a diverse ensemble of both professional and community members from all five boroughs of New York City, this Public Works production examines what it means to be isolated and how we find our way back to one another. With music and lyrics by Benjamin Velez and directed by Obie Award winner and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, this ambitious work of participatory theater explores the grief of being cut off from community, the desire for retribution, and the healing power of love.
 
Forced from their home, Prospero and her daughter Miranda have survived for 12 years among the ruins of an abandoned island. As Prospero grows closer to getting the justice she desires, she witnesses her daughter fall in love, listens to the wisdom of spirit ancestors, and discovers that sometimes forgiveness is the only way to break cycles and right the course for the next generation. Hilarious fools, magical spells, and ancestral spirits dance through this production as we all come together to celebrate what it means to be human.
 
The Equity cast of The Tempest includes Tristan André (Sebastian), Brianna Cabrera (Spirit Ancestor Lead Singer), Sabrina Cedeño (Trinculo), Anthony Chatmon II (Antonio), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Prospero), Jo Lampert (Ariel), Patrick O’Hare (Spirit Ancestor Lead Singer), Joel Perez (Stephano), Hunter Ringsmith (Understudy Antonio/Caliban/Sebastian), Edwin Rivera (Spirit Ancestor Lead Singer), Housso Sémon (Understudy Prospero), and Theo Stockman (Caliban).
 
Public Works’ The Tempest features scenic design by Alexis Distler; costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez; lighting design by David Weiner; sound design by Jessica Paz; hair, wig, and makeup design by Krystal Balleza; prop management by Alexander Wylie; intimacy and fight direction by Kelsey Rainwater; music direction by Andrea Grody; orchestrations by Mike Brun; and music coordination by Kristy Norter. Roxana Khan serves as production stage manager and Janelle Caso and Jessie Moore serve as stage managers.
 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus 

The Tempest
Renee Elise Goldsberry (center) with the ensemble

The Tempest
Susan Lin, Sabrina Cedeno, Joel Frost, Anthony Chatmon II, Jordan Best, Joel Perez, Tristan Andre, and Willington Vuelto (center)

The Tempest
Renee Elise Goldsberry and Naomi Pierre

The Tempest
Jason Asher, Nelson Chimilio, Eileen Chen, Ella Evans, Jennifer Levine, Angel Divine Universe, and Jo Lampert

The Tempest
Sabrina Cedeno, Joel Perez, and Theo Stockman

The Tempest
Theo Stockman (center) with the ensemble

The Tempest
Renee Elise Goldsberry

The Tempest
The company

The Tempest
Naomi Pierre and Jordan Best (center) with the ensemble

The Tempest
Theo Stockman, Joel Perez, and Sabrina Cedeno with the ensemble

The Tempest
Jo Lampert with the ensemble

The Tempest
Renee Elise Goldsberry

The Tempest
The ensemble

The Tempest
Cameo Group Oyu Oro Afro Cuban Experimental Dance Ensemble (center) with the ensemble

The Tempest
Vivian Jett Brown and Jo Lampert (foreground) with the ensemble




RELATED STORIES

1
Rare Program for Snow White Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned Photo
Rare Program for 'Snow White' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

Nate D. Sanders Auctions will auction off a prized relic from cinematic history, a scarce program from the world premiere of the legendary full-length animated masterpiece, 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' which bears the unmistakable signature of none other than Walt Disney himself.

2
Reneé Rapps Snow Angel Is One of the Biggest Solo Debut Albums of 2023 Photo
Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Is One of the Biggest Solo Debut Albums of 2023

Broadway alum Reneé Rapp's debut album, 'Snow Angel,' is the biggest female solo debut album for a female artist in 2023. 'Snow Angel' earned the biggest U.S. sales debut for a female pop artist in 2023. With 18k units sold, Rapp's album debuted at #44 this week on Billboards 200 album charts.

3
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Meet the New Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get the latest news about the upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors as Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu and stage star Corbin Bleu join the cast. Find out more about their notable performances and previous work in film, television, and theater. Don't miss out on this exciting new addition to the cast of Little Shop of Horrors!

4
Review: THE WAITING GAME Is on at The Masque Theatre Photo
Review: THE WAITING GAME Is on at The Masque Theatre

THE WAITING GAME, a new show set to music and dance, is currently showing at the Masque Theatre, after its debut at the Wave Theatre in Cape Town. The production, which has a large cast (18 people), tells a new story while using songs from existing musicals (and changing the lyrics where necessary).

More Hot Stories For You

Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICALVideo: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS MusicalWhat We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical

Videos

Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video Video: Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
& JULIET

Recommended For You