Photos: First Look at RUMI THE MUSICAL at London Coliseum

'Rumi: The Musical' by Dana Al Fardan, one of the Middle East's leading contemporary composers, and West End star Nadim Naaman, will get its world premiere at the London Coliseum in November 2021.

Based on a story about the 13th century philosopher and poet Rumi by Evren Sharma, 'Rumi: The Musical' follows Al Fardan and Naaman's 2018 debut musical, 'Broken Wings', which premiered in the West End at the Theatre Royal Haymarket before touring the Middle East.

The cast features Ramin Karimloo, Nadim Naaman, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Soophia Foroughi, Ahmed Hamad, Yazdan Qafouri, Johan Munir and Benjamin Armstrong, with an ensemble featuring Roshani Abbey, Amira Al Shanti, Eva-Theresa Chokarian, Maëva Feitelson, Sasha Ghoshal, Blythe Jandoo, Ediz Mahmut, Zara Naeem, Mark Samaras and Aliza Vakil.

The 18-strong London Coliseum cast is comprised entirely of performers of Middle Eastern, North African and South Asian heritage, and will also feature a 29-piece orchestra, conducted by the show's Orchestrator and Arranger Joe Davison. Vocal Arrangements are by Nikki Davison.

'Rumi: The Musical' features a grand score which combines Middle Eastern authenticity with classical influences and contemporary musical theatre, with lyrics derived from Rumi's poetry. It will premiere as a semi-staged concert on November 23 & 24. The live premiere follows the release of a full-length concept album on Broadway Records.

Produced by Ali Matar, 'Rumi: The Musical' is Directed by Bronagh Lagan and Choreographed by Anjali Mehra, with Musical Direction and Supervision by Joe and Nikki Davison and Middle Eastern Musical Supervision by Maias Alyamani. Set and Costume Design is by Gregor Donnelly, with Lightning Design by Nic Farman, Sound Design by Simon Hendry and Video Design by Matt Powell. Further Creatives include Aran Cherkez as Assistant Director, Natalie Pound as Assistant Musical Director and Mark Samaras as Assistant Choreographer.

