Photos: First Look at Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in THE COLLABORATION

The Collaboration officially opens on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Dec. 12, 2022  

Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Collaboration, written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen. The Collaboration, now playing, officially opens on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, "Hollywood") star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar®-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

The Collaboration's creative team includes Anna Fleischle (Set & Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Emma Laxton (Sound Design), Duncan McLean (Projection Design), Karicean "Karen" Dick & Carol Robinson (Wig Design), Ayanna Witter-Johnson (Original Music), Deborah Hecht (Dialect & Vocal Coach), James Latus (Production Stage Manager).



