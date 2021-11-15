Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Trouble in Mind
Photos: First Look at LaChanze, Michael Zegen & More in TROUBLE IN MIND

Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as “Wiletta Mayer,” with Michael Zegen as “Al Manners,” Chuck Cooper as “Sheldon Forrester,” and more.

Nov. 15, 2021  

Trouble in Mind is now in previews and will open officially on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Check out photos below!

Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Trouble in Mind
LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen

Trouble in Mind
LaChanze

Trouble in Mind
Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, Don Stephenson

Trouble in Mind
Danielle Campbell, Michael Zegen

Trouble in Mind
Jessica Frances Dukes, LaChanze

Trouble in Mind
LaChanze

Trouble in Mind
The company

Trouble in Mind
Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper

Trouble in Mind
Brandon Micheal Hall, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper

Trouble in Mind
LaChanze and Simon Jones

Trouble in Mind
LaChanze

Trouble in Mind
The company


