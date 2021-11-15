Photos: First Look at LaChanze, Michael Zegen & More in TROUBLE IN MIND
Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as “Wiletta Mayer,” with Michael Zegen as “Al Manners,” Chuck Cooper as “Sheldon Forrester,” and more.
Trouble in Mind is now in previews and will open officially on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
Check out photos below!
Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."
For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen
LaChanze
Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, Don Stephenson
Danielle Campbell, Michael Zegen
Jessica Frances Dukes, LaChanze
LaChanze
The company
Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper
Brandon Micheal Hall, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper
LaChanze and Simon Jones
LaChanze
The company