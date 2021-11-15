Photos: First Look at LaChanze, Michael Zegen & More in TROUBLE IN MIND

Click Here for More Articles on Trouble in Mind

Trouble in Mind is now in previews and will open officially on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.