Photos: First Look at Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & More in THE WANDERERS
Roundabout Theatre Company is now presenting The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.
Get a first look at photos below!
The cast includes Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever" are Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."
The Wanderers is now in previews, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Katie Holmes, Lucy Freyer, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Sarah Cooper, and Dave Klasko
Eddie Kaye Thomas and Sarah Cooper
0137 (l to r): Eddie Kaye Thomas (Abe) and Katie Holmes (Julia Cheever) in Roundabout Theatre Companya??s production of The Wanderers. Photo by Joan Marcus.
