Photos: First Look at Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & More in THE WANDERERS

Roundabout Theatre Company is now presenting The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.

The cast includes Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever" are Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

The Wanderers is now in previews, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.