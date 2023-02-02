Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & More in THE WANDERERS

The Wanderers is now in previews, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theater.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Roundabout Theatre Company is now presenting The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever" are Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

The Wanderers
Lucy Freyer and Dave Klasko

The Wanderers
Katie Holmes, Lucy Freyer, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Sarah Cooper, and Dave Klasko

The Wanderers
Katie Holmes and Eddie Kaye Thomas

The Wanderers
Eddie Kaye Thomas and Sarah Cooper

The Wanderers
0137 (l to r): Eddie Kaye Thomas (Abe) and Katie Holmes (Julia Cheever) in Roundabout Theatre Companya??s production of The Wanderers. Photo by Joan Marcus.


