Photos: First Look at Kate Baldwin, Jovanni Sy & More From the Cast Of the Pre-Broadway THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL

STAGES St. Louis has shared exclusive photos featuring members of THE KARATE KID - The Musical team. In partnership with Missouri Botanical Garden, the shoot took place in the gorgeous Japanese Garden (one of the largest in North America) and these shots are the result.

Check them out below!

"I don't think it would have been possible to find a better partner than the Missouri Botanical Garden to host this gorgeous photo shoot featuring members of THE KARATE KID - The Musical team. The beauty of the Japanese Garden in full bloom provided the ideal setting to showcase just some of the talented creatives responsible for bringing this World Premiere musical to life." STAGES Associate Producer Andrew Kuhlman said. "The entire STAGES team is thrilled to be a part of THE KARATE KID - The Musical and we cannot wait to see the impact a project like this can have on our robust artistic community."

"How exciting that STAGES St. Louis will be home to the debut of THE KARATE KID - The Musical. Hosting this World Premiere will further elevate the fantastic theatre community here in St. Louis. STAGES is one of the many institutions continuing to rightfully place St. Louis on the map as a world-class city. As the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the top botanical gardens in the world, we are happy to share the "stage" with STAGES St. Louis," said Vickie Campbell, Vice President of Visitor Operations at MOBOT. "We were pleased to be able to offer our 14-acre Japanese Garden, one of the largest in North America, as the backdrop for the cast photos. Seiwa-en or "garden of pure, clear harmony and peace," seemed a fitting location for the shoot. Being able to take these photos on the Garden's private Teahouse Island that features a farm hut-style teahouse, a gift from Missouri's sister state of Nagano prefecture in Japan, made it extra special. We look forward to finding additional ways to partner with STAGES and the theatre community going forward."

THE KARATE KID - The Musical will "kick-off" the 36th Season at STAGES St. Louis at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, running May 25 - June 26. Following the Pre-Broadway World Premiere will be the STAGES Premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-Winning IN THE HEIGHTS (July 22 - August 21) and the return of the Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning classic A CHORUS LINE (September 9 - October 9). Tickets are on sale now online at StagesStLouis.org or by phone at 314.821.2407.