Photos: First Look at Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL National Tour

The producers of the first national tour of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL have released first look photos of Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward after her debut performance in Memphis, TN. Davidson, who appeared in the Off-Broadway production of Harmony, is making her national tour debut as she replaced Olivia Valli, who concluded her year-long run as Vivian on October 9 in New Orleans.

Also joining the company this week are Jordan Alexander (David Morse, Ensemble), Jade Amber (Violetta, Ensemble), Mia Gerachis (Ensemble), and Bianca Rivera-Irions (Ensemble).

Adam Pascal will continue in the role of Edward Lewis through the duration of the tour, accompanied by Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Kyle Taylor Parker will continue as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson through December 11, 2022 in Kansas City.

Rounding out the current cast are Natalie Bourgeois Anju Cloud, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Graham Keen, Christian Kidd, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

The Equity tour, which recouped its initial investment in August 2022, launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The tour will continue through May 7, 2023 with the final scheduled engagement in Sacramento, CA. By the end of its run, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will have played 61 cities across North America. The current tour route can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Shane Parus (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager RL Campbell, Michael Danek (Stage Manager), and Alyssa Marie Swann (Assistant Stage Manager).

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.