Photos: First Look at Jessica Hecht, Mikhail Baryshnikov & More in THE ORCHARD at Baryshnikov Arts Center

The Orchard, conceived, adapted, and directed by Ukrainian born theater director Igor Golyak, began previews on June 7, and opening night is June 16 for a limited run through July 3.

The Orchard is an adaptation of The Cherry Orchard by Anton Chekhov as translated by Carol Rocamora, with some additional material developed by Golyak. This hybrid production includes two simultaneous and intersecting theatrical experiences - a live performance at Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 W. 37th Street) and a separate interactive virtual experience online that audiences can participate in live from around the globe.





The Orchard invites us into the fragile world of a family yearning for connection and struggling with the end of their world as they know it. Threatened with foreclosure and the loss of their beloved orchard, they face unstoppable, destructive forces that dismantle their lives like the breaking of a string.



Developed through Arlekin's (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, The Orchard is a hybrid piece of theater and can be seen in two formats: Live & In-Person at the Baryshnikov Arts Center and The Virtual Experience - Online.



The cast is helmed by Jessica Hecht (Fiddler on the Roof, Breaking Bad) as Ranevskaya, with, Juliet Brett (Fosse/Verdon), Darya Denisova (State vs. Natasha Banina), Elise Kibler (The Heidi Chronicles), John McGinty (Children of a Lesser God), Nael Nacer (chekhovOS), Mark Nelson (Angels In America), and Ilia Volok (Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones). Mikhail Baryshnikov will play both Anton Chekhov and Firs.



The Orchard is produced by Arlekin's (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, Cherry Orchard Festival Foundation, Groundswell Theatricals, Inc., & ShowOne Productions.

