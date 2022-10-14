Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN

The new season will begin streaming November 9, 2022.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Netflix has released first look images from season five of The Crown featuring a brand new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The new season will begin streaming on November 9.

Based on historical events, The Crown dramatizes the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain.

This turbulent decade for the Royal Family has been well documented and interpreted by journalists, biographers and historians. As Elizabeth Debicki, who takes on the role of Princess Diana, explains "That's the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family. In the '90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there's just this incredible amount of content that we have access to."

With this being the final cast change, Dominic West (Prince Charles) explains "I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation," he says. "This is an evoking of a character."

Whilst Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II) hopes that, like her character, she has done her duty to the audience: "What has been nice, and I hope I don't prove them wrong, is people saying, 'I'm really looking forward to seeing her as the queen. So, let's just hope that works out for them because I've done it. Nothing I can do about it now!"

The new season also feautres Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Check out the new photos, courtesy of Netflix, here:

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Olivia Williams as Camila and Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major

