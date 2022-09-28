Photos: First Look at Greig Sargeant & More in BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE at The Public Theater

Elevator Repair Service's production of BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRDIGE, now in previews at The Public Theater, will officially open on Sunday, October 2.

Get a first look at photos below!

In 1965, two of America's intellectual giants were invited to debate whether "the American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro," bringing into sharp focus our country's deepest divisions. The renowned theater company Elevator Repair Service returns to The Public with Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge, a profoundly relevant presentation of the legendary debate between virtuosic writer James Baldwin and father of American conservatism William F. Buckley, Jr. The production concludes with an imagined scene between Baldwin and his close friend Lorraine Hansberry, researched and written by long-time ERS company members April Matthis and Greig Sargeant. Elevator Repair Service applies their trademark approach of verbatim textual exploration and intensive collaboration to re-create Baldwin and Buckley's blistering dissection of race, racism, and human worth. Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge is conceived by Greig Sargeant and directed by ERS Founder and Artistic Director John Collins.

The cast of the New York premiere of Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge includes Daphne Gaines (Lorraine Hansberry), Gavin Price (Mr. Heycock), Matthew Russell (Understudy), Greig Sargeant (James Baldwin), Christopher-Rashee Stevenson (Mr. Burford), and Ben Jalosa Williams (William F. Buckley, Jr.).