Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Greig Sargeant & More in BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE at The Public Theater

Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge is a presentation of the legendary debate between writer James Baldwin and father of American conservatism William F. Buckley, Jr.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Elevator Repair Service's production of BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRDIGE, now in previews at The Public Theater, will officially open on Sunday, October 2.

Get a first look at photos below!

In 1965, two of America's intellectual giants were invited to debate whether "the American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro," bringing into sharp focus our country's deepest divisions. The renowned theater company Elevator Repair Service returns to The Public with Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge, a profoundly relevant presentation of the legendary debate between virtuosic writer James Baldwin and father of American conservatism William F. Buckley, Jr. The production concludes with an imagined scene between Baldwin and his close friend Lorraine Hansberry, researched and written by long-time ERS company members April Matthis and Greig Sargeant. Elevator Repair Service applies their trademark approach of verbatim textual exploration and intensive collaboration to re-create Baldwin and Buckley's blistering dissection of race, racism, and human worth. Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge is conceived by Greig Sargeant and directed by ERS Founder and Artistic Director John Collins.

The cast of the New York premiere of Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge includes Daphne Gaines (Lorraine Hansberry), Gavin Price (Mr. Heycock), Matthew Russell (Understudy), Greig Sargeant (James Baldwin), Christopher-Rashee Stevenson (Mr. Burford), and Ben Jalosa Williams (William F. Buckley, Jr.).


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Dirtybird Campout Announces Debut GANJA GARDEN Presented By People's RemedyDirtybird Campout Announces Debut GANJA GARDEN Presented By People's Remedy
September 28, 2022

Eight years ago, house producer Claude VonStroke dreamt of an independent music festival that could cut through the mediocrity of corporate raving and foster a community of weirdos and dance heads looking for something more.
A BEAUTIFUL DAY… Kicks Off The Holidays At The Public Theater Of San AntonioA BEAUTIFUL DAY… Kicks Off The Holidays At The Public Theater Of San Antonio
September 28, 2022

The Public Theater of San Antonio, the city's professional theater, kicks off its holiday offerings this year with A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes by Kate Benson.
WATCH ME By Caitland Winsett Premiers With New York Winterfest!WATCH ME By Caitland Winsett Premiers With New York Winterfest!
September 28, 2022

Watch Me by Caitland Winsett will be premiering as part of the 2022 New York Theatre Festival's Fall/Winterfest.
La Colección Álamo De Poesía Reúne A 10 Poetas Contemporáneos De MéxicoLa Colección Álamo De Poesía Reúne A 10 Poetas Contemporáneos De México
September 28, 2022

La Secretaría de Cultura del Gobierno de México y el Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal), a través de la Coordinación Nacional de   Literatura (CNL), presentaron la colección Álamo de poesía, años 2020, 2021 y 2022, este martes en la Sala Manuel M. Ponce del Palacio de Bellas Artes. 
Composers Concordance & Marsyas Productions Presents PERSON PLACE THINGComposers Concordance & Marsyas Productions Presents PERSON PLACE THING
September 28, 2022

On October 27th at 7pm at Gallery MC, Composer Concordance and Marsyas productions present 'Person Place Thing', an interview show based on the idea that people are particularly engaging when they speak not directly about themselves but about something they care about.