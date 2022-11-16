Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages

See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals.



The production will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement through January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Opening night is set for November 21.

The acclaimed production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey. Steven Skybell recreates his award-winning performance as Tevye, a milkman, navigating family, faith and changing traditions in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka. Key elements of Jerome Robbins' choreography are included with Staging and New Choreography by Staś Kmieć.



Many of the performers from the 2018 production return to reprise their roles. They include Jennifer Babiak as Golde, as well as Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik) and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl). Lisa Fishman joins the cast as Yente and Michael Nigro as Fyedke. The ensemble features Jonathan Cable (Sasha), Yael Eden Chanukov (Ensemble), John Giesige (Swing/Dance Captain), Kirk Geritano (Avrom), Abby Goldfarb (Ensemble), Raquel Nobile (Shprintze), Jonathan Quigley (Chaim), Nick Raynor (Yosl/Dancer/Ensemble), Adam B. Shapiro (Der Rov/Ensemble), Jodi Snyder (Beylke, Frume-Sore), James Monroe Števko (Mendl/Ensemble), Ron Tal (Ensemble), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Der Fidler), Bobby Underwood (Der Gradavoy), and Mikhl Yashinsky (Nokhum/Mordkhe).