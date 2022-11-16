Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Click Here for More on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Photos: First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF In Yiddish at New World Stages

The production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey.

Nov. 16, 2022  

See new production photos of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals.

The production will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement through January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Opening night is set for November 21.

The acclaimed production is directed once again by the legendary Oscar and Tony Award-winner Joel Grey. Steven Skybell recreates his award-winning performance as Tevye, a milkman, navigating family, faith and changing traditions in the little Russian shtetl of Anatevka. Key elements of Jerome Robbins' choreography are included with Staging and New Choreography by Staś Kmieć.

Many of the performers from the 2018 production return to reprise their roles. They include Jennifer Babiak as Golde, as well as Ben Liebert (Motl), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Bruce Sabath (Leyzer-Volf), Drew Seigla (Pertshik) and Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl). Lisa Fishman joins the cast as Yente and Michael Nigro as Fyedke. The ensemble features Jonathan Cable (Sasha), Yael Eden Chanukov (Ensemble), John Giesige (Swing/Dance Captain), Kirk Geritano (Avrom), Abby Goldfarb (Ensemble), Raquel Nobile (Shprintze), Jonathan Quigley (Chaim), Nick Raynor (Yosl/Dancer/Ensemble), Adam B. Shapiro (Der Rov/Ensemble), Jodi Snyder (Beylke, Frume-Sore), James Monroe Števko (Mendl/Ensemble), Ron Tal (Ensemble), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Der Fidler), Bobby Underwood (Der Gradavoy), and Mikhl Yashinsky (Nokhum/Mordkhe).




Related Stories
Complete Cast Announced for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Photo
Complete Cast Announced for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced final casting for their seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. 
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Musicians Sign Local 802 AFM Contract Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Musicians Sign Local 802 AFM Contract
Local 802 has shared that “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish” has agreed to sign a union contract covering musicians for this production.
Video: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Meets the Press Photo
Video: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish Meets the Press
The cast and creatives of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish recently met the press and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was there to capture the action! Check out the video here!
Photos: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish, Returning Next Month Photo
Photos: Meet the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish, Returning Next Month
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Check out photos from the open rehearsal!

More Hot Stories For You


Arielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, Ben Jefferey & More to Star in GOODBYE NEW YORK Industry PresentationArielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, Ben Jefferey & More to Star in GOODBYE NEW YORK Industry Presentation
November 16, 2022

Van Dean Productions will present industry presentations of GOODBYE NEW YORK: A NEW MUSICAL starring Arielle Jacobs (Disney ‘s Aladdin, Wicked, In the Heights), Brad Standley (In Transit), and Ben Jeffrey (Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin).
Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED, and Michael Wartella Returns!Michele Pawk Will Join the Broadway Cast of WICKED, and Michael Wartella Returns!
November 16, 2022

Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Madame Morrible beginning Monday, December 12.  Michael Wartella returned to the role of Boq, starting performances last evening, November 15.
Photo Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature TheatrePhoto Exclusive: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
November 16, 2022

Get a first look at Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.
Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023
November 16, 2022

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will come to Broadway this spring as Nora Helmer in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, in a new version by Amy Herzog. Learn more about the production here!
Ruthie Henshall Will Open New Drama School CAST in September 2023Ruthie Henshall Will Open New Drama School CAST in September 2023
November 16, 2022

 Ruthie Henshall has announced plans to open CAST, a new drama school offering a three-year diploma in Musical Theatre Industry Preparation; with its first intake in September 2023. 