Photos: First Look at ENGLISH on Broadway

English has arrived on Broadway! The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Knud Adams, is officially open at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Check out photos of the cast in action below.

The Broadway premiere of English features the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

The comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?