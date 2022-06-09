Photos: First Look at Douglas Carter Beane & Lewis Flinn's New Musical HOOD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting the new musical HOOD. Five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane reunites with composer and lyricist Lewis Flinn, his Give it Up/Lysistrata Jones collaborator, to bring to life this hilarious and stirring new theatrical adventure. Directed by Mark Brokaw, HOOD began previews on June 3, opens on June 11, and runs through June 26, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Check out photos below!

The world's sexiest thief. A pair of history's greatest lovers. The Merry Band that made redistributing wealth cool. Here, finally, is the real story of the nobleman forced out of his home and into the wilderness, who seeks revenge not only for himself but against an unjust system. And as he sets out on a mission to rescue the damsel he left behind, he discovers that this particular damsel doesn't need any rescuing.

Leading the cast of HOOD are Anthony Chatmon II and Savy Jackson as Robin and Marian, respectively.