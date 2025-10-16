 tracker
Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre

Beau The Musical opens on Monday, October 27, 2025.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Beau The Musical is now in performances at its new home at The Distillery at St. Luke’s Theatre. For this production of Beau the Musical, St. Luke’s Theatre has been completely transformed into a distillery with a fully functioning bar used throughout the performance. Beau The Musical opens on Monday, October 27, 2025. Check out first look photos of the production here!

Beau The Musical is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons, with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau The Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau, is actually still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changed his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Matt Rodin

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Matt Rodin

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Matt Rodin

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
The Company of BEAU THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
The Company of BEAU THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
The Company of BEAU THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Jeb Brown

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Matt Rodin and the Company of BEAU THE MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Max Sangerman, Matt Rodin

Photos: First Look at BEAU THE MUSICAL at The Distillery at St. Luke's Theatre
Matt Rodin, Amelia Cormack


