Photos: First Look at Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Rhea Perlman in LET'S CALL HER PATTY

The production runs for six weeks only through Sunday, August 27 at the Claire Tow Theater.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 is presenting the world premiere production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon, for six weeks only through Sunday, August 27 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street).  Opening night is Monday, July 31.

Get a first look at photos below!

LET’S CALL HER PATTY will feature Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and Rhea Perlman.

Patty (Rhea Perlman) is an Upper West Side lady of more than moderate means who’s lived according to self-prescribed rules and routines: lots of exercise and very few calories. When her daughter Cecile (Arielle Goldman) experiences sudden whirlwind success as a sculptor and turns to cocaine to help cope, Patty, with help from her overextended niece Sammy (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer), must navigate challenges that push her well outside her carefully curated comfort zone. LET’S CALL HER PATTY is a comedy about what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life’s mess. 

LET’S CALL HER PATTY will have sets by Kristen Robinson, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Oliver Wason, and sound by Sinan Refik Zafar.  Kaitlin Leigh Marsh is the Stage Manager.




