Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR at Two River Theater

The production runs through October 22, 2023.
Two River Theater is presenting American Love-Rock Musical, Hair, directed by Craig Noel Award winner James Vásquez (Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi) and with original choreography by Mayte Natalio (Love in Hate Nation), running through October 22, 2023, kicking off the theater’s 30th Anniversary Season.
The groundbreaking rock musical includes the Grammy Award™-winning hits “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and the title song’s ode to long, brilliant, beautiful “Hair!” With book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot, Vásquez and Natalio bring to Two River their 2021 staging from The Old Globe Theatre, which was hailed as, “A first-class production. A Hair to seek out (San Diego Story).”
Hair will marks historical milestones for Two River Theater, as the first programmed production from Two River’s new Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. It will also be the largest musical Two River has ever produced with 12 cast members and 7 band members.
The cast includes: Devin Cortez (Evita, On Your Feet) as Ensemble, Jordan Dobson (Hadestown, West Side Story) as Claude, Tiffany Frances (Ain’t Too Proud, Memphis) as Ensemble, Tré Frazier (Hamilton, Rent) as Hud, Delaney Love (Chicago, Christmas on Ice) as Ensemble, Janelle McDermoth (We’re Gonna Die, A Bronx Tale) as Dionne, Olivia Oguma (Mama Mia! Les Miserables) as Jeanie, Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen, Motown the Musical) as Sheila, Andrew Polec (Hair, The Beautiful Lady) as Berger, Ensemble, Angel Sigala (New York, New York, Bonnie & Clyde) as Woof, Bailey Day Sonner (Godspell, Hair) as Crissy and Darius Wright (New York, New York, MJ The Musical) as Ensemble.
The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer David Reynoso, Lighting Designer Amanda Zieve, Sound Designer Drew Levy, Music Supervisor Geoffrey Ko, Music Director Noah Teplin, Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas, Intimacy Consultant Noelle Diane Johnson, Casting Director Howard Cherpakov, C.S.A, Associate Choreographer Delaney Love, Associate Director Noelle Marion, Stage Manager E Sara Barnes, Assistant Stage Manager Gracie Carleton, Additional Arrangements by Angela Steiner, Sinai Tabak and Conor Keelan.
Photo credit: T. Charles Erickson
