Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens

The performance will take place on Friday, March 31st.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Centro Espanol de Queens will present ASI CANTA FEDERICO inspired by Federico Garcia Lorca on Friday, March 31st at 7:30pm.

The Universe of Federico Garcia Lorca will guide this performance into the Spanish dances, poems and songs from the traditional Spanish songbook. There will also be pieces from Padre Soler, Manuel De Falla and Isaac Albéniz. Performers include Paloma de Vega, Nilko Andreas, Hayk Arsenyan, Alfonso Cid, and Liz Chidester.

Check out photos below!

This performance shows a diverse variety of Spanish dances such as escuela bolera, stylized dance, flamenco and folklore dance that represents a wide artistic spectrum in this field. The audience will appreciate a lot of cultural Spanish items such as classical castanets, folk castanets, Spanish fan, mantón de manila or bata de cola.

The powerful music played by guitar, piano, flute and voice shows the Spanish roots as well as more modern expressions that come from the tradition. This experience will transport the viewer to a special trip to Spain full of emotion, beauty and passion.

This event will take place at Centro Español de Queens. This society was founded in 1971 under the name Spanish Circle (or Círculo Español) nowadays based in Astoria. This institution acts as a meeting place and cultural center under the goal of promote a spirit of unity and fraternity amongst all Spaniards living in North America, as well as anyone of Spanish descent, with the goal of recreating an authentic representation of Spain right here at home in New York City; one that showcases the best that Spanish culture has to offer and promotes the heritage and traditions so that everyone, of any background or culture, can enjoy.

ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO

March Friday the 31st at 7.30pm .

Centro Español de Queens 4101 Broadway, Queens, NY 11103

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230071®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fasi-canta-federico-tickets-545309644827?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Hideki Aono

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Company

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Nilko Andreas

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Alfonso Cid

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Hayk Arsenyan

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Lis Chidester

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Alfonso Cid

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Nilko Andreas

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Liz Chidester

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Alfonso Cid

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Nilko Andreas and Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Alfonso Cid, Nilko Andreas, Hayk Arsenyan and Liz Chidester

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Alfonso Cid, Nilko Andreas and Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Nilko Andreas, Hayk Arsenyan and Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Alfonso Cid

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Paloma de Vega

Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens
Paloma de Vega




Related Stories
PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues Photo
PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues
The Saturday, March 11 evening performance was canceled last night due to video issues. The video is a new addition to the Broadway production from the Encores! staging.
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOT
See photos of Glenn Close visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom Photo
Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
See photos from the New York ceremony of The 38th Annual Artios Awards, hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom.
Exclusive: Watch Original tick, tick... BOOM! Star Amy Spanger (and Brian Shepard) Si Photo
Exclusive: Watch Original tick, tick... BOOM! Star Amy Spanger (and Brian Shepard) Sing 'Therapy'
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Amy Spanger, the acclaimed Broadway, television and film actress, in a special concert Amy Spanger and Friends on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM. Watch as she gives BroadwayWorld an exclusive preview of 'Therapy', performed with with her husband, Brian Shepard.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Kick Off Your DayBroadway Jukebox: Showtunes to Kick Off Your Day
March 12, 2023

Daylight Savings is hard. Last night we rolled our clocks ahead, springing forward into the new season... and losing one hour of sleep. Get your day going with BroadwayWorld's specially curated list of showtunes to jumpstart your day.
Photos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for BroadwayPhotos: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Company Gets Ready for Broadway
March 10, 2023

Keep spreading the news! New York, New York is officially in rehearsals and we have new photos of the cast in action!
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First PreviewPhotos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
March 10, 2023

See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The ShedPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of Arinzé Kene's MISTY at The Shed
March 10, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Arinzé Kene's Misty at The Shed!
Jessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce EngagementJessica Lee Goldyn and Blake Zelesnikar Announce Engagement
March 10, 2023

BroadwayWorld has just learned that performers Jessica Lee Goldyn, currently starring as Nini in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, and Blake Zelesnikar are engaged. 
share