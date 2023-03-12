Photos: First Look at ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO at Centro Español de Queens

Centro Espanol de Queens will present ASI CANTA FEDERICO inspired by Federico Garcia Lorca on Friday, March 31st at 7:30pm.

The Universe of Federico Garcia Lorca will guide this performance into the Spanish dances, poems and songs from the traditional Spanish songbook. There will also be pieces from Padre Soler, Manuel De Falla and Isaac Albéniz. Performers include Paloma de Vega, Nilko Andreas, Hayk Arsenyan, Alfonso Cid, and Liz Chidester.

Check out photos below!

This performance shows a diverse variety of Spanish dances such as escuela bolera, stylized dance, flamenco and folklore dance that represents a wide artistic spectrum in this field. The audience will appreciate a lot of cultural Spanish items such as classical castanets, folk castanets, Spanish fan, mantón de manila or bata de cola.

The powerful music played by guitar, piano, flute and voice shows the Spanish roots as well as more modern expressions that come from the tradition. This experience will transport the viewer to a special trip to Spain full of emotion, beauty and passion.

This event will take place at Centro Español de Queens. This society was founded in 1971 under the name Spanish Circle (or Círculo Español) nowadays based in Astoria. This institution acts as a meeting place and cultural center under the goal of promote a spirit of unity and fraternity amongst all Spaniards living in North America, as well as anyone of Spanish descent, with the goal of recreating an authentic representation of Spain right here at home in New York City; one that showcases the best that Spanish culture has to offer and promotes the heritage and traditions so that everyone, of any background or culture, can enjoy.

ASÍ CANTA FEDERICO

March Friday the 31st at 7.30pm .

Centro Español de Queens 4101 Broadway, Queens, NY 11103

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230071®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fasi-canta-federico-tickets-545309644827?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1