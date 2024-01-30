Photos: First Look At RUSSIAN TROLL FARM At Vineyard Theatre

The show is now in performances and will play a limited run until February 25, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

Russian Troll Farm Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

See production photos for Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy by Obie Award winner Sarah Gancher, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). The show is now in performances and will play a limited run until February 25, 2024 at Vineyard Theatre (108 E. 15th Street). Opening night is February 8, 2024.
 
The cast features Academy Award nominee Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope,” “Evil”) as Ljuba, Renata Friedman (Zürich) as Masha, Haskell King (Kingfishers Catch Fire) as Egor, John Lavelle (Selma, The Graduate) as Steve and Hadi Tabbal (The Vagrant Trilogy) as Nikolai.

Steve likes Masha; Masha likes Nikolai; and Egor just wants to win a microwave. It’s another day at the office for the workers of St. Petersburg’s infamous (real-life) Internet Research Agency, whose job is manipulating social media to advance Russia’s agenda at home and abroad. Set in the lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, office comedy meets political satire in Sarah Gancher’s (Hundred Days, Richard Rodgers Award) shape-shifting examination of the power, seduction, and danger of a good story. A New York Times Critic’s Pick in its acclaimed online version, the NYC stage premiere is directed by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

The design team includes scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee Alexander Dodge (Harry Clarke, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Sandra, POTUS), lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Marcus Doshi (Pass Over), sound design by Tony Award winner Darron L West (Lackawanna Blues), and video & projection design by Jared Mezzocchi (On the Beauty of Loss). Jennifer Rogers will serve as production stage manager and Tyler Danhaus is assistant stage manager. Elizabeth Williamson is the dramaturg, Sarah Hartmann is associate director and casting is by The Telsey Office/Karyn Casl, CSA. 

Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy is produced in association with Dori Berinstein/Dramatic Forces and in association with Geva Theatre Center. Liz Armstrong is a Troll Team Partner. The play was originally produced by Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York: Elizabeth Williamson, Artistic Director and Christopher Mannelli, Executive Director. The World Premiere of Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy was produced virtually by TheaterWorks Hartford and TheatreSquared in October 2020 (New York Times Critic’s Pick).
 
Single tickets to Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy start at $35 and are on sale at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg




RELATED STORIES

1
Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC, April 7 Photo
Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC, April 7

Get Ready! New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes America's funniest comedian, Deon Cole on Saturday, April 13th at 8:00 PM.

2
Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March Photo
Composers Concordance Presents MUSIC & FILM @ WESTBETH This March

On March 2nd at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Music & Film @ Westbeth, an event combining cutting-edge short films with contemporary music composition.

3
Hatch Arts Collective and Casey Droege Cultural Productions Present WITH OURSELVES, W Photo
Hatch Arts Collective and Casey Droege Cultural Productions Present WITH OURSELVES, WITH EACH OTHER

Hatch Arts Collective and Casey Droege Cultural Productions present an in-progress showing of with ourselves, with each other, created and performed by Maree ReMalia.

4
Great Barrington Public Theater Adds Serena Johnson As Development Director Photo
Great Barrington Public Theater Adds Serena Johnson As Development Director

Now entering its sixth season, GBPT has announced the inclusion of Serena Johnson as Development Director. She brings accomplished fundraising, community outreach, audience engagement and non-profit management skills to the company.

More Hot Stories For You

Black Theatre Coalition To Host Inaugural BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala On February 12Black Theatre Coalition To Host Inaugural BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala On February 12
Photos: First Look At The Cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE On BroadwayPhotos: First Look At The Cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE On Broadway
Photos: See Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in Rehearsals for DOUBT: A PARABLE on BroadwayPhotos: See Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in Rehearsals for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway
Video: In Conversation with Chita RiveraVideo: In Conversation with Chita Rivera

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You