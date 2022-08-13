Photos: First Look At DONT DO THIS TO US At The Tank

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director; Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development) has announced the World Premiere of Don't Do This To Us!, written by and co-produced with Stephanie Swirsky (but you're okay) and directed by Tasha Gordon-Solmon (The Karpovsky Variation). Produced by Kerrigan Quenemoen and Sam West, Don't Do This To Us! will run August 12-28, 2022 at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

In Don't Do This To Us! it's 2022 and Rachel is worried about the growing anti-Semitism in the US and around the world. She blames Jared Kushner for making the world more dangerous for Jews because his public image embodies the worst of Jewish stereotypes: he's wealthy, avaricious, and ominously wields world power behind the scenes. She devises a plan to go back in time to 1999, hook up with teenager-Jared, and break his penis, preventing him from marrying Ivanka - saving the lives and reputation of Jews around the world.

The cast of Don't Do This To Us! will include Rivka Borek (The Karpovsky Variation) as "Ravit," Grant Harrison ("The Tick") as "Jared Kushner," Chanel Karimkhani (The Hello Girls) as "Jodi," Mara Kassin (Grandma's Not a Toaster) as "Rachel," Lilli Stein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as "Shira" and Alex Trow (Straight) as "Elisheva."

Don't Do This To Us! will feature scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Stefanie Genda, lighting design by Ebony M. Burton and sound design by Hannah Birch Carl. Julie Cai is the Production Stage Manager and Sarah Connelly is the Assistant Director.

The performance schedule for Don't Do This To Us! is as follows: Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays - Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets are available starting at $25

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. During the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, The Tank has launched CyberTank, a virtual gathering space and programming platform for artists to share work. With weekly themed variety shows, ongoing series and evening-length shows made for the virtual frame, CyberTank has already presented the work of over 4,093 artists in over 468 performances to over 20,000 audience members across the country and the world.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021); OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

www.TheTankNYC.org

STEPHANIE SWIRSKY (Playwright) writes about illness, death, grieving, and cultural identity with humor, levity, and a sense of romantic adventure. She has worked with Keen Teens, The Brick, The Flea, Pasadena Playhouse, The Tank, and Theatricum Botanicum, among others. She was a CubaOne Literary Fellow and recipient of the Israel Baran Award. Originally from the suburbs of New Jersey, Stephanie currently lives in NYC, and received her BA from NYU and MFA in Dramatic Writing from USC.

TASHA GORDON-SOLMON (Director). Tasha's directing credits include Boomerang Theatre Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Brooklyn Museum, InViolet Theater, Pipeline Theater Company, The Tank, The Flea, The Brick, Dixon Place and the Fire This Time Festival. Her playwriting credits include the Humana Festival of New American Plays, Clubbed Thumb, Northern Stage, Ars Nova, Theatre Now New York and The Colorado New Plays Festival. Tasha is a recipient of the Dramatist Guild Fellowship, the Playwrights Realm Fellowship, a Puffin Foundation Grant, and an AFO Solo Collective Residency. She has received residencies at The Millay Colony, Bethany Arts Community, Barrington Stage Company, and Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, and is a New Georges Affiliated Artist and member of Directors Lab West.

GRANT HARRISON (Jared Kushner). TV credits include" Cory & The WongNotes" (YoutubeTV), "The Tick" (Amazon) "God Friended Me" (CBS) and "Big Dogs" (Amazon). He spent the last two years teaching acting at New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. NYC Theater: EST, The Flea, PlayCo, AccessTheater, IRT, New Georges, EST Youngblood, 52nd Street Project. Regional: Bucks County Playhouse, Studio Theater (DC), LATC (Downtown LA). He has appeared in plays by Steph Del Rosso, Amy Herzog, Rob Askins, Chiara Atik and Stephanie Swirsky. MFA NYU, BA UCLA.

MARA KASSIN (Rachel) is an award-winning actress and producer. This past year, she co-starred in several narrative podcasts, including Jon Hamm's American Hostage and an upcoming fall release, starring Carey Mulligan which she also serves as co-executive producer. Her recent award-winning films Ladies Lounge, Friendly Neighborhood Coven, and Extra Innings can be found on Amazon. She co-produced Shawn Christensen's Curfew, which won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. Mara starred in and co-produced, Grandma's Not a Toaster, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. She co-starred, wrote & produced her award-winning directorial debut, Now or Later, which screened all over the world. Recent film credits include Data Recovery, Klutz, The Only Beautiful Thing, and Cul de Sac. Selected theatre credits include works by Elizabeth Irwin, Halley Feiffer, Heidi Schreck, Anna Ziegler, Erica Saleh, and Caroline McGraw. Member of AMPAS, SAG-AFTRA & AEA. www.marakassin.com

LILLI STEIN (Shira) is an actress, artist, and musician from New Hampshire. She is most known for her work on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Blacklist." To see proof, please visit lillistein.com.

YI-HSUAN MA (ANT MA) (Set Design). Taiwanese, a scenic designer based in New York. Worked on Samuel at The Tank, written by Alexis Roblan, and directed by Dara Malina; Mover and Shaker directed by Brandon Dirden; A Woman of No Importance directed by Janet Zarish; God's Ear directed by Jackson Gay. Associate designer on 7 Minutes at Here, Wolf Play at Soho Rep, The Antelope Party at Wild Project. More on her website: yihsuanma.wixsite.com/ant-setdesign

STEFANIE GENDA (Costume Design). NYC Theatre Credits: World premiere The Karpovsky Variations (Boomerang Theater Company), Marrow (59E59), Complete Works of William Shakespeare...Abridged, Bunnicula (Mile Square Theatre), Bubba (NY Fringe Fest); Regional Theatre Credits: Lost in Yonkers (Riverside Theatre); Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Tuacahn Center for the Arts); Million Dollar Quartet, Cabaret, Twelve Angry Men (Florida Repertory Theatre); Linger (Premiere Stages, Best Costume Design Broadway World); Crossing Swords, tick, Tick...BOOM! (American Theatre Group); Othello (American Shakespeare Center). How You Look at It (Short Film). Stefanie is part of the Ensemble of Artists at Florida Repertory Theatre and works as the Assistant Costume Supervisor at Manhattan Theatre Club. Most recently she was an assistant designer on the Broadway revival of Company.

EBONY M. BURTON (Lighting Design) is an Oakland-born, Brooklyn-based lighting designer and art-maker. She received a BA in Psychology from Oberlin College and MFA in design from NYU Tisch. Burton spends what little free time her schedule allows brainstorming evocative methods of storytelling and ways of challenging traditional notions of what a play can be. Credits include In The Blood (Tisch Grad Acting) Gusher (choreographed by Blaze Ferrer), Electric Feeling Maybe (Target Margin), and Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse Lautrec. See her work at www.ebonyburton.com IG: @thecolorcarmine

HANNAH BIRCH CARL (Sound Design) is a sound, video, and visual artist specializing in mixed media and painting. She's been designing sound since 2010, primarily in California until relocating to Brooklyn in 2017.

JULIE CAI (Production Stage Manager) is an actor, stage manager, theater technician, and NYU Tisch alum, currently based in Brooklyn. She is focused on making art that uplifts their community of queer, BIPOC artists. Outside of the theater, Julie also enjoys cooking, doing the New York Times Crossword, and peeking out the window when her train crosses the bridge. Julie is immensely grateful for the opportunity to work on Don't Do This To Us with these talented collaborators, and hopes you enjoy the show! Website: www.julie-cai.com

SARAH CONNOLLY (Assistant Director, she/her) is a director and producer from Muncie, Indiana. Her mission as an artist is to foster creative communities where artists feel empowered to bring their full selves to the production process and open to learning from each other along the way. Her work has been seen at Boomerang Theatre Company, Moxie Arts, Soho Rep, Amas Musical Theatre, and Wesleyan University. She is currently training as a director at The Actor's Gym Studio under David Perlow.

KERRIGAN QUENEMOEN (Producer, she/her) is an actor and producer from Houston, TX. She is currently the Producing Assistant at Williamstown Theatre Festival and just completed her two-year BOLD Artistic fellowship at Northern Stage. She is a recent graduate of Dartmouth College. www.kerriganq.com