Photos: First Look At DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts

Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will kick off DIAL M FOR MURDER with previews starting tomorrow Tuesday, June 27. See photos from the production below!

The red carpet opening night is July 1 and the show will run through July 23. DIAL M FOR MURDER, Bay Street's second Mainstage production of the season stars Erich Bergen, Rosa Gilmore, Mamie Gummer, Max Gordon Moore, and Reg Rogers.  Frederick Knott's 1950s murder mystery has been adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and is directed by Broadway legend Walter Bobbie.

DIAL M FOR MURDER is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, adapted from the celebrated suspense thriller made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 masterpiece film. Tony suspects his wife, Margot – a wealthy socialite – is having an affair. As he plots to have her killed in this stylish game of cat and mouse, the tension grows, and the twists and turns will keep you guessing to the very end.

DIAL M FOR MURDER's creative team is Scenic Designer Anna Louizos, Costume Designer Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Fight Director Thomas Schall, Dialect Coach Deborah Hecht, Casting Calleri Jensen Davis, Props Designer Nicole Rozanski, Antiques by Wyeth, Assistant Director Stefanie Anarumo, and Production Stage Manager Melissa Sparks.

Single-seat tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. Additional Matinee available on Thursday, July 6th at 2pm. To purchase tickets, visit the Box Office, open daily at 11AM until 30 minutes prior to show, call at (631) 725-9500 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2250421®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baystreet.org%2Fcalendar%2Fdial-m-for-murder%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 24/7 at baystreet.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

NEW YORK, NEW YORK ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is a 2023 release on the Wine and Peaches Label, available on streaming platforms, with discs and vinyl to come!

2
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London Photo
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London

A Strange Loop has officially transferred from Broadway to London’s Barbican Theatre for a one-time-only 12-week limited season. Let's see what the critics had to say.

3
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival Photo
Amber Iman & More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival

Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden and more will be featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival's Fridays@3 reading series.

4
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO Photo
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

Get a first look at footage of Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello and more in Into the Woods at Pittsburgh CLO!

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in LondonReview Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London
Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival ReadingsAmber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival Readings
Video: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLOVideo: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PRIMA FACIE
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You