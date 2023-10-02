Photos: F. Murray Abraham and Nikki M. James Are Special Guests at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Gutenberg! The Musical!  will open on Thursday, October 12.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Gutenberg! The Musical! is currently in previews, and will open on Thursday, October 12. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only. The Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! stars Tony Award® nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. The musical is written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

See F. Murray Abraham and Nikki M. James joining the show as special guests below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron



