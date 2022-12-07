Photos: Eddie Izzard Meets the Press for GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Performances begin on December 9 with a December 15 opening. The strictly limited engagement ends on January 22, 2023.
Eddie Izzard will return to the New York stage this month for six weeks only playing 21 characters in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption for six weeks only at The Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street).
See photos of Eddie meeting the press below!
Performances begin on December 9 with a December 15 opening. The strictly limited engagement ends on January 22, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at www.eddieizzardgreatexpectations.com.
Dickens' novel was adapted for the stage by Mark Izzard and is directed by Selina Cadell. The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich/Lightswitch Inc. (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby da Costa (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment and Mick Perrin Worldwide.
Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans all of these with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. But few know that acting was her first love. This show offers the chance to see Eddie in a solo performance of the master storyteller's beloved epic, Great Expectations.
Eddie, who is dyslexic, had never read a great work of literature, but knowing that she was exactly 150 years younger than Dickens (7 Feb 1812 to 7 Feb 1962) decided to start by reading Great Expectations. She was then inspired to develop it as a solo performance for the stage.
Great Expectations is the 13th novel by Charles Dickens. Published in 1861, it depicts the education of an orphan nicknamed Pip. The novel was first published as a serial in Dickens's weekly periodical, All the Year Round. Set in Kent and London in the 1820s to 1830s, it contains some of Dickens's most celebrated scenes, starting in a graveyard, where the young Pip is accosted by the escaped convict Abel Magwitch. Great Expectations is full of extreme imagery - poverty, prison ships and chains, and fights to the death - and has a colorful cast of characters who have entered popular culture. These include the eccentric Miss Havisham, the beautiful but cold Estella, and Joe, the unsophisticated and kind blacksmith. Dickens' themes include wealth and poverty, love and rejection, and the eventual triumph of good over evil. Great Expectations has been translated into many languages and adapted numerous times into various media. Upon its release, the novel received near-universal acclaim. During the serial publication, Dickens was pleased with the public response to Great Expectations and its sales; when the plot first formed in his mind, he called it "a very fine, new and grotesque idea".
Charles Dickens' Great Expectations running time is approximately two hours including an intermission.
Selina Cadell, Eddie Izzard, Mark Izzard
Selina Cadell, Eddie Izzard, Mark Izzard
Mark Izzard, Eddie Izzard
From This Author - Jennifer Broski
Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this ... (read more about this author)
December 5, 2022
The Broadway production of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomed its newest cast of queens tonight and BroadwayWorld was there for the big coronation! See photos from inside the cast's first curtain call!
Photos: Jefferson Mays Takes His Bows at Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 22, 2022
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Check out photos of Jefferson Mays taking his opening bows!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
November 22, 2022
Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol officially opened and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet to Celebrate KPOP Opening Night
November 21, 2022
KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27, but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate and you can check out photos from the starry red carpet arrivals here!
Photos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night
November 21, 2022
KPOP officially celebrates its opening on November 27, but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and you can check out photos from their red carpet appearance below!