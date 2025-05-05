Photos: ELSBETH Season Finale Photos Reveal CHICAGO Musical Number, Returning Guest Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As previously reported, the Season 2 finale of the CBS series Elsbeth will feature a reunion of several previous guests, including Tony winner André De Shields, Stephen Moyer, Mary-Louise Parker, and more. Ahead of its airing this Thursday, CBS has shared first-look photos of the episode, which reveal a special musical number: Chicago's iconic "Cell Block Tango." Take a look at the photos below and check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

In the episode, titled "Ramen Holiday," Elsbeth finds herself in prison with some of the same high-class criminals she put away. When one of them is stabbed to death, Elsbeth sets out to find the killer’s killer, while her colleagues back at the precinct fight to get her released. Moyer will reprise his season one role of theater director Alex Modarian, Retta will be back as Margo Clarke, Gina Gershon as Dr. Vanessa Holmes, Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powell, Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte, and Mary-Louise Parker in another episode this season after her first appearance on April 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad.

The episode is written by Elsbeth's showrunner, Jonathan Tolins, with Lionel Coleman serving as director. It will air Thursday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+.