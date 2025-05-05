Photos: ELSBETH Season Finale Photos Reveal CHICAGO Musical Number, Returning Guest Stars

The season finale airs Thursday, May 8 on CBS.
As previously reported, the Season 2 finale of the CBS series Elsbeth will feature a reunion of several previous guests, including Tony winner André De Shields, Stephen Moyer, Mary-Louise Parker, and more. Ahead of its airing this Thursday, CBS has shared first-look photos of the episode, which reveal a special musical number: Chicago's iconic "Cell Block Tango." Take a look at the photos below and check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.
In the episode, titled "Ramen Holiday," Elsbeth finds herself in prison with some of the same high-class criminals she put away. When one of them is stabbed to death, Elsbeth sets out to find the killer’s killer, while her colleagues back at the precinct fight to get her released. Moyer will reprise his season one role of theater director Alex Modarian, Retta will be back as Margo Clarke, Gina Gershon as Dr. Vanessa Holmes, Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powell, Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte, and Mary-Louise Parker in another episode this season after her first appearance on April 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad.
The episode is written by Elsbeth's showrunner, Jonathan Tolins, with Lionel Coleman serving as director. It will air Thursday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+.
Photo Credit: Michael Parmelee/CBS
Retta
Stephen Moyer and Carrie Preston
Retta
Retta
Retta, Mary-Louise Parker, Andre De Shields, Gina Gershon, Stephen Moyer, Carrie Preston, Arian Moayed, Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Lail
Carrie Preston and Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano, Carrie Preston, Elizabeth Lail, Stephen Moyer, Gina Gershon, Arian Moayed, and Retta
Carrie Preston, Mary-Louise Parker, Alyssa Milano, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, Retta, and Donna Lynne Champlin
Gina Gershon, Alyssa Milano, Retta, Elizabeth Lail, and Mary-Louise Parker
Andre De Shields, Gina Gershon, Mary-Louise Parker, Retta, Carrie Preston, Stephen Moyer, Elizabeth Lail, and Alyssa Milano
Stephen Moyer and Elizabeth Lail
Retta, Mary-Louise Parker, Gina Gershon, Elizabeth Lail, and Alyssa Milano
Videos