André De Shields, Ethan Slater, & More Returning for ELSBETH Season Finale

Tony winner André De Shields, Wicked star Ethan Slater, Stephen Moyer, and more are set to appear in the season two finale of the CBS series Elsbeth, which airs Thursday, May 8. De Shields will reprise his season one role of fashion designer Matteo Hart and Slater returns for another episode this season after his first appearance on April 10 as new hire Officer Reese Chandler.

Additionally, Moyer will reprise his season one role of theater director Alex Modarian, Retta will be back as Margo Clarke, Gina Gershon as Dr. Vanessa Holmes, Elizabeth Lail as Quinn Powell, Arian Moayed as Joe Dillon, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Del Ponte, and Mary-Louise Parker in another episode this season after her first appearance on April 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad. The episode titled “Ramen Holiday” is written by Elsbeth showrunner Jonathan Tolins with Lionel Coleman serving as director. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season two of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson). The series, which was recently renewed for a third season, is a time period winner and a top 10 broadcast scripted series that delivers 11 million multiplatform viewers.

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.