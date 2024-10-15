Photos: ELF THE MUSICAL Heads Into Rehearsal for Its Holiday Return!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elf The Musical returns to Broadway this November at The Marquis Theatre. The show's company came together for the first time this week for a meet & greet as they prepare to head into rehearsals! Check out photos from the jolly afternoon below!

Previews begin Saturday, November 9, 2024, with an official Opening Night of Sunday, November 17, 2024, for the limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Joining the previously announced Tony Award nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked) as Buddy the Elf, and Oscar nominee and Screen Actors Guild winner Sean Astin (The Lord of The Rings, Rudy, The Goonies, “Stranger Things”) as Santa, are: rising stage star Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Jovie; Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden (Carousel) as Walter Hobbs; Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as Emily Hobbs; Kai Edgar (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Michael; Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Deb; actor and TV personality Kalen Allen (“With Love”, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”) as the Store Manager; and Michael Deaner (Leopoldstadt) as Little Boy.

The production’s ensemble will feature Bronwyn Tarboton (Harmony), Sydni Moon (The Little Mermaid at The Muny), Rodney Thompson (Funny Girl National Tour), Clifton Samuels (Amazing Grace), Michael Milkanin (Lempicka), David Paul Kidder (The Who’s Tommy), J Savage (Bad Cinderella), Corinne Broadbent (Jesus Christ Superstar at ACT of CT), Halli Tolland (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Cameron Anika Hill (Oklahoma! National Tour), Peli Naomi Woods (Frozen National Tour), and Demarius Copes (Mean Girls). Lizz Picini (Singin’ in the Rain at The Muny), Austin Schulte (West Side Story at Chance Theater), Asten Stewart (Aladdin National Tour), and Maria Briggs (Spamalot) complete the cast as swings.

Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer). The musical returns to Broadway in an acclaimed production directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (The Boy From Oz, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) and choreographed by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel (Company). First staged at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End, this production became the venue’s fastest-selling show in nearly a century and became a firm holiday favorite for London audiences, breaking its own box office records during last year’s run.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The hit holiday musical is based on the beloved New Line Cinema film of the same name starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova