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Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway

Ballas returns as Billy Flynn for a four-week limited engagement through August 16

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Three-time "Dancing With The Stars" champion Mark Ballas has officially made his return to Chicago in the role of "Billy Flynn", beginning performances on July 20. To celebrate his friend Ballas' return to the show, Derek Hough delivered the opening monologue and joined Ballas for a post-show talkback at his first performance. Check out photos of Hough and Ballas below!

Watch video of Ballas taking his first bows, and Hough delivering the opening monologue here.

Mark Ballas returns as Billy Flynn for a four-week limited engagement through August 16, after his run in Chicago earlier this year. 

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The current cast of Chicago also includes Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Nik Walker as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia AltinayNicole BenoitZach BravoAustin DunnJohn Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie GonzalezChelsea JamesChristopher KelleyJames T. LaneJenny LarocheMarty LawsonJoseph LondonKristen Faith OeiDenny PaschallMariah ReivesSean SamuelsSamantha SturmJeff Sullivan.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


J. Workman, Mark Ballas, Krysta Rodriguez, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Eddie Cooper, Jacqueline B. Arnold and cast

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


J. Workman, Mark Ballas and Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas, Krysta Rodriguez, Sophie Carmen-Jones and Eddie Cooper

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


J. Workman, Mark Ballas, Krysta Rodriguez, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Eddie Cooper and cast

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, Derek Hough and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, Derek Hough and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, Derek Hough and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, BC Jean and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, BC Jean and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, BC Jean, Derek Hough and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Krysta Rodriguez, Mark Ballas, BC Jean, Derek Hough and Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Eddie Cooper

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Eddie Cooper

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Eddie Cooper

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


BC Jean and Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


BC Jean and Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


BC Jean and Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas and Derek Hough

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas and Derek Hough

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas and Derek Hough

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas and Derek Hough

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas and Derek Hough

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Derek Hough

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


Mark Ballas

Photos: Derek Hough Visits Mark Ballas For His Return to CHICAGO on Broadway Image


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