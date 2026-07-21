Ryan Gosling's Infamous 'La La Hand' Finally Gets Fixed in LA LA LAND 10th Anniversary Poster

Nearly a decade after La La Land first danced onto movie screens, Lionsgate has unveiled an updated version of the film's iconic poster for its upcoming 10th anniversary celebration, replacing Ryan Gosling's much-discussed hand pose with the one he says he wishes he'd done all along.

The refreshed artwork arrives ahead of La La Land's return to theaters beginning August 16, when the Oscar-winning musical will screen in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres as part of its anniversary re-release.

A long-awaited Broadway adaptation of the beloved film is still in the works. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, producer Marc Platt announced that the stage adaptation will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, with music by Justin Hurwitz, lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker. A production timeline and casting have not yet been announced.

The original 2016 poster featured stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling dancing beneath the Los Angeles skyline. While both actors raise one arm during the image, Stone's hand extends naturally upward, while Gosling's lies flat, a creative choice the actor says the pose still "haunts" him.

"Maybe La La Land," he said when asked if there was a role he'd like to revisit. "There's a moment that haunts me where we're dancing, Emma and I, and I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie, but I thought we were supposed to have our hands up and I thought it'd be cool to put my hand flat."

"Even though everyone told me it wasn't cool, I was sure it was cooler," he continued. "Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would've been cooler... [the correct pose]. It just killed the energy that way. I call it 'La La hand.'"

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land starred Emma Stone as aspiring actress Mia and Ryan Gosling as jazz musician Sebastian, following two dreamers whose romance unfolds against the backdrop of Los Angeles. The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for "City of Stars" for songwriters Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

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