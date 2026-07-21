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Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is joined by Daniel Boys,Stephenson Ardern-Sodje, Yeukayi Ushe, Georgina Onuorah and more in the hit musical.

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Check out new production photos of Tony Award-winning original Hamilton star, Leslie Odom, Jr. making his West End debut in the show's London production at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

The current company includes Stephenson Ardern-Sodje as Alexander HamiltonYeukayi Ushe Aaron Burr, Georgina Onuorah Angelica Schuyler, Bente Mulan Eliza Hamilton Akmed Junior Khemalai George Washington, Ashley J. Daniels Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas JeffersonAlexander Bellinfantie Hercules Mulligan/James MadisonShak Mancel James John Laurens/Philip HamiltonJasmine Jia Yung Shen Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Daniel Boys King George III.

The cast is completed by Yuki Abe, Turrell Barrett-Wallace, John Browning, Milan Cacacie, Joshua Clemetson, Roxanne Couch, Yesy Garcia, Manaia Glassey-OhlsonRiccardo HaerriJack Harrison-Cooper, Olivia Kate Holding, Sergi Ibanez, Jared Irving, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Lily Laight, Michael Lin, Avigalle Mendoza, Fallon Mondlane, Tamara Morgan, Liam Morris, Tim Nutt, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Aharon Rayner , Phoebe Samuel-Gray and Daisy Ward.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander HamiltonHamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Hamilton is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill FurmanThe Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Leslie reprises his Tony and Grammy Award-winning role as ‘Aaron Burr’ until Saturday 5 September 2026. Leslie Odom, Jr. is scheduled to appear at all performances until Saturday 5 September (excluding Monday 27 July, Tuesday 28 July and Wednesday 29 July).

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Stephenson Ardern-Sodje and Company.

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Stephenson Ardern-Sodje and Company

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Stephenson Ardern-Sodje and Company

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Leslie Odom, Jr

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Leslie Odom, Jr by

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Leslie Odom, Jr by

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Leslie Odom, Jr by

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Leslie Odom, Jr by

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Daniel Boys and Company

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Bente Mulan, Georgina Onuorah and Jasmine Jia Yung Shen

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Bente Mulan and Stephenson Ardern-Sodje

Photos: HAMILTON West End Welcomes Original Star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Image


Akmed Junior Khemalai and Company

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